Carroll's Cuisine: Fall Television Preview [Part One] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – In an ever-changing world there is still one constant; namely that when school is back in session the broadcast networks unveil their new shows. Here is a look at what they have in store for us:

CBS: As has long been the case, CBS was America’s most watched network last year and they have what would appear the most foolproof new show of the fall, “Young Sheldon,” which is a spinoff from the wildly popular “Big Bang Theory.”

The show will focus on the awkward childhood years of the show’s lead high-IQ character, Sheldon (Jim Parsons who serves as an executive producer here). Iain Armitage plays Sheldon as a pre-adolescent. Whetstone native Steven Molaro serves as an executive producer

Another sure thing should be the reboot of a ‘70s classic “SWAT,” with former “Criminals Mind” co-star Shemar Moore in the old Steve Forrest role as the leader of an elite LA police tactical unit. At the recent Television Critics Association (TCA) conference held in Beverly Hills, Moore said that he wants to tell Los Angeles law enforcement stories from a minority viewpoint something which never happened with legendary Jack Webb series as “Dragnet” and “Adam-12.”

It seems to be de rigeur that every television network have a military drama this fall and the Tiffany Network’s entry is “SEAL Team” starring “Bones” co-star David Boreanaz and Jessica Pare. Boreanaz told the TCA conference that there will be more time spent learning about his squad’s personal lives than on the mission of the week.

Jeremy Piven, who will always best be known, as Ari Gold on the HBO showbiz sendup, “Entourage,” switches to drama in “Wisdom of the Crowd” as he plays a Silicon Valley billionaire who quits his company after his daughter murdered and dedicates himself to using technology to track down criminals who have evaded justice. The show is inspired by a former CBS tech procedural, “Person of Interest.” Let’s hope that it has some of POI’s dry humor or this will be a very turgid hour.

While CBS appears to be on firm ground with the aforementioned “Young Sheldon,” it’s gambling with another pair of comedies, “Me, Myself, and I” and “9JKL.”

“Me, Myself, and I” tells the tale of Alex when he was 14 back in 1991; at age 40 today; and looks ahead to when he’s 65 in 2042. Jack Dylan Grazer (nephew of film producer Brian Grazer) plays Alex at 14 while sitcom vet John Larroquette plays the elder version.

Most of the heavy lifting though will fall to Bobby Moynihan who just left “Saturday Night Live” after nine seasons. The concept is clever but it remains to see if it will find enough of an audience to satisfy CBS execs.

‘9JKL” star and executive producer Mark Feuerstein claims that the inspiration for this show came from his own life when he returned to his native Upper East Side to film the USA Network hit “Royal Pains.” He had previously moved to the West Coast where he was enjoying a successful acting career. Mark wound up returning to his old apartment building and living in the same apartment building as his brother and his parents.

Apparently the lack of privacy was an issue for Feuerstein as that was the central joke of the pilot which also contained a number of unfortunate Jewish stereotypes. Feuerstein is a very personable actor and is also a Princeton University alum so he’s clearly a sharp guy.

He has a solid supporting cast that includes Elliott Gould, Linda Lavin, and up and coming actress and Long Island City native Liza Lapira. My sincere hope is that things will improve dramatically for this show.