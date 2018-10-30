Carroll's Cuisine: Final Chapter of the Book of Eli? • Latino Sports

New York, NY – It’s hard to think of the New York Giants without thinking of their starting quarterback for the last fifteen seasons, #10 himself, Eli Manning. He is certain to be enshrined in the Football Hall of Fame and possesses two Super Bowl rings.

“What have you done for me lately?” is a universal mantra and it’s especially true in sports. The 2017 season was disastrous for the Giants and 2018 has been looking like a bad sequel. In short, Giants fans are not feeling nostalgic.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman took a lot of criticism for selecting running back Saquon Barkley with the second pick if the 2018 NFL Draft instead of choosing one of the many franchise type quarterbacks who were available such as Sam Darnold who the Jets selected with the very next pick.

In fairness to Gettleman, Saquon Barkly has more than lived up to his end of the deal. Eli still looks the same as he did when the Giants traded for him during the 2014 NFL Draft and has managed to stay healthy. Manning’s two Super Bowl victories came over the New England Patriots whose QB, Tom Brady, is still going strong at age 41, so why not Eli?

One reason is that the Giants offensive line offers Eli such little protection that it’s amazing that he’s still able to play as exemplified by the seven sacks he absorbed from the Redskins on Sunday in a 20-13 loss. He deserves better.

Health issues are starting to take a toll on the Jets. Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa missed Sunday’s game with the Chicago Bears, a predictable 24-10 loss, with a severe ankle injury and he may miss more on top of that.

Running back Bilal Powell, the longest tenured Jet, suffered a neck injury a week earlier which being labeled by many as career-threatening. Granted, Powell has never been a Pro Bowler nor has he ever played in a playoff game for the Jets but he has been a workhorse for them. His serious injury received scant media attention and that’s an injustice.

Hardly anyone was aware that former Islanders CEO Charles Wang was suffering from lung cancer prior to the announcement of his death on October 21st.

Wang was a great booster for Long Island but the conventional wisdom that he was responsible for keeping the New York Islanders in our area has been mythified in my opinion. The team’s $27 million television per annum broadcast rights contract with the MSG Network which runs through 2031, combined with the National Hockey League’s understandable desire not to weaken its standing in the corporate capital of the world, were far bigger factors.

What’s indisputable was that Charles Wang gave blind loyalty to underlings who ran the franchise into the ground. Based on what I’ve seen, things don’t appear to be reversing anytime soon.