Carroll’s Cuisine: Friday Night Delight • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Other sports luminaries who were at the New York Sports Tours launch were from former Knicks guard John Starks, legendary soccer goalie Shep Messing, and HBO’s Emmy Award-winning “Real Sports” contributor, Tennis Channel commentator, and former Women’s Tennis Association star, Douglaston native Mary Carillo who is the voice of the mini-documentaries about the sites visitors will see on the bus tour.

Log onto newyorksports.tours for more information.

ESPN the Magazine held an event in midtown Manhattan for media and advertisers last Thursday to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its annual “Body Issue” where athletes pose without clothing (it’s far from R-rated however) and the photo shoots tend to be humorous. Mets fans will recall how Matt Harvey was photographed in the buff imitating a hotel water delivering room service.

Veteran PGA star Greg Norman, rookie Giants running back Saquan Barkley, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, and track star Lolo Jones were the panelists at the ESPN confab. While there was discussion about the understandable hesitation to pose, most of the talk was about nutrition. Saquan Barkley said that he was well aware that his body won’t be able to handle the same kind of foods a decade from now that he can today. Greg Norman told the audience that he enjoys a steak once a month at best.

While ESPN Magazine officials downplay the fact that they were trying to create a franchise issue similar to Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit Issue, the folks at SI were concerned about the competition from the beginning. Lolo Jones told me that she was disinvited from taking part in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue after their executives learned that she would be taking part in the initial ESPN Magazine Body Issue.

ESPN the cable television network will be airing a documentary on the decade history of “The Body Issue” this Thursday night.

I was surprised at how much I enjoyed the new film “Uncle Drew.” NBA star Kyrie Irving reprises the Uncle Drew character that he created for a Pepsi Max ad campaign a few years ago. For those who didn’t see it or may have forgotten, Uncle Drew is an old guy who was a top schoolyard hoops player back in the day and can still hustle folks way younger than him in a one-on-one game.

Sure, the plot of the film can be predicted by a five year-old, but it’s still fun anyway. Director Charles Stone III has basically made an homage to 1980’s “Blues Brothers” with its car chase scenes and “putting the band back together” gags as Kyrie Irving as Drew tries to get his old Rucker League team back together after 50 years to try to win this year’s tournament.

Shaquille, O’Neal, Chris Webber, Nate Robinson, Reggie Miller, and Lisa Leslie had old age makeup, wigs and prosthetics applied to them for their roles. The funny thing is that they are all shockingly good actors and take the proceedings seriously. There are a couple of good-natured anti-Trump gags thrown in for good measure.

John Tavares’s decision to leave the Islanders to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs, his hometown team, was understandable but still surprising. I’ll discuss the Islanders in a forthcoming column.

The eastern European nation of Armenia has not gotten a lot of attention from the travel media. To remedy this the Armenia Tourism bureau held a press briefing last week. They touted the beautiful churches and museums in the capital city of Yerevan where the daily rate of high-end hotels average around $100; the country’s beautiful mountains and waterfalls; and its spirits products which include Ararat Brandy and some fine red wines.

The only drawback is that there is no direct service between JFK and Yerevan which is somewhat surprising considering the high number of Americans who are of Armenian heritage.

San Antonio, Texas is a great place to visit but it too lacks direct service from either JFK or LaGuardia (JetBlue does fly into Austin which is about 70 miles away). The city is celebrating its Spanish heritage tricentennial and there are a lot of activities and festivals relating to that. My suggestion is to wait until fall before going there. The heat and humidity that we endured in New York over the weekend is nothing compared to a south Texas summer day.

San Jose, California is a great place to be in the summer if you want reasonable warmth and no humidity. The area is best known for being the hub of major technological behemoths but the city’s tourism bureau is trying to shed its Silicon Valley image to attract visitors. It’s playing up the fact that the city and nearby areas have countless wineries nearby and terrific restaurants. San Jose is aggressively trying to push weekend hotel packages at name brand lodging such as Marriott and Westin with rates less than $200 per day.

If you are looking for a quick summer getaway that’s not too far or costly, consider spending a few days at the Freehold Radisson in central New Jersey. You are only 30 minutes from the Jersey Shore to the east; 20- minute drive to Six Flags Great Adventure to the west; and a 30-minute ride south on Bruce Springsteen’s Highway 9 (as mentioned in the lyrics of “Born To Run”) if you want to catch a Lakewood Blueclaws game. The Blueclaws play in beautiful First Energy Park and are the Phillies’ South Atlantic League affiliate.