Carroll's Cuisine: Gloomy and Rosy Amazins & More • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – The last two completed Mets series gave ample fodder to both gloomy pessimistic and rosy-eyed optimistic fans.

On the downside, the Mets dropped two out of three last week to the San Diego Padres, a minor league team masquerading as a big league squad. One of the losses was a 6-5 loss in which the beleaguered Mets pitching staff turned a 5-1 lead into a 6-5 loss. Adding insult to injury, the Mets had the bases loaded with no one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and in Charlie Brown fashion couldn’t geta run in.

From a happier perspective, the Mets won their first series in Pittsburgh in five years this past weekend. Matt Harvey won his second straight decision and looked like a reasonable facsimile of his old self. In spite of Yoenis Cespedes’s continued absence due to a quad injury, the Mets kept hitting thanks to the continued hot offense of Jay Bruce and the revival of Curtis Granderson’s bat. It should be noted that Grandy always hits better as the temperature rises.

The Mets need to get better production from their atrocious bullpen particularly in light of closer Jeurys Familia being lost for in all likelihood the rest of the season recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot from his shoulder. The team’s record in one-run and extra-inning games has to dramatically improve or they won’t finish near .500 let alone smell the post-season.

