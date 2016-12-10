Carroll’s Cuisine Holiday Gift Guide • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – The holiday season is certainly a joyous time but it can be stressful when it comes to finding a gift for the special people in your life. Here are some last-minute gift ideas that will hopefully inspire.

Electronics and technology have become the marquee items in the world of consumer goods. As is generally the case with electronics, prices have tumbled rapidly.

Whereas a few years ago the battle for personal computer supremacy was between Apple’s Mac and everyone else’s Windows PC, today the main tech skirmish involves smartphones with Apple’s iOS system vs. nearly everyone else’s Android.

Apple fans will enjoy using the iPhone 7 while Samsung is now the unquestioned leader in the Android field with its latest offering, the Galaxy S7. Samsung had a rough year because of incidents where its Galaxy Note7 caught fire and the company was forced to recall them. Google is now in the hardware business as it launched its first Android smartphone, the Pixel.

Tablets are catching up to laptops in the area of portable computing and there LG, Lenovo, Acer and Samsung compete with the industry’s leader, Apple’s iPad. Kurio makes a wide array of tablets for kids which all have parental control (kuriworld.com).

Dell’s Alienware line of laptops is a favorite for those who enjoy partaking in sophisticated video games but it can be used for general purposes as well. It’s also a good idea to protect your devices from breakage with sturdy cases from Otter Box.

Speaking of video games, Nintendo Entertainment Systems is bringing back classic games and its original gray box controller (albeit with modern technology) from 30 years ago as they are reviving Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Super Mario Bros. as part of its NES Classic campaign.

The Internet has made subscription web streaming services as Hulu (which in my opinion has the best original programming), Amazon, Netflix, and the WWE Network, competitors with cable television’s premium channels as HBO and Showtime.

Jumping into the streaming fray this year is CBS All Access which allows viewers to watch almost any show that was ever broadcast on the Tiffany Network just as Hulu does the same for a good chunk of the Peacock Network library. CBS All Access also contains every Star Trek episode ever made.

Another new streaming option is Cennarium which concentrates on the fine arts. You can watch operas, concerts, and theatrical productions from all over the world via Cennarium.

Devices as Roku, Amazon Fire, and Google Chromecast, when plugged into the HDMI ports on your television give Internet sites the same picture quality as those from TV channels.

Sure you can google almost anything that you need to know these days but there is something comforting about having the facts at your finger the old school way. The World Almanac 2017 is still the best paperback reference. Offbeat trivia buffs must possess Guinness World Records 2017.

This is a big year for music books in the publishing industry. Bruce Springsteen, Phil Collins, and Beach Boys co-founders Brian Wilson and Mike Love have all published autobiographies.

Rock music fanatics who pride themselves on having encyclopedic knowledge about their favorite artists will enjoy a trilogy of books from Black Dog & Leventhal’s “All The Songs” series which look at the complete works of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan.

These aren’t for marginal followers as each song ever recorded by these artists is analyzed in depth and the stories behind them are fascinating. Be careful of getting a hernia however as each of these books comes in at around 700 pages. Fans of the FX Emmy Award-winning animated spy spoof, “Archer,” will love the just-released coffee table book, “The Art of Archer” (Dey Street Books).

If you know someone’s size and taste, fashion is always fun. American Eagle, Lands End, Ace Rivington, and Haupt all make comfortable, stylish and durable dress shirts. The arrival of winter means that hat, scarf and gloves season is upon us. Calypso St. Barth (which also makes fragrances), Vineyard Vines, Bearpaw, and Shaw Lux (shawlux.com) all make outerwear accessories to keep us warm on those Arctic days. Minnie Rose (minnierose.com) specializes in ponchos and others pullovers.