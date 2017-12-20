Carroll's Cuisine Holiday Menu: Dessert & Coffee • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Boxing has become a popular workout option because of its cardiology benefits. Everlast has long been synonymous with ring sports thanks to its training equipment and apparel which are available at Sears. Franklin Sports, best known for its batting gloves, makes sports equipment, apparel, and indoor games for all ages.

St. Jude Hospital in Memphis treats children with serious diseases without ever charging one cent to their families. One of the ways that the hospital sustains itself is by selling a variety of items which are all made by well-known manufacturers.

Please log onto giftshop.stjude.org In a similar vein, the Pablove Foundation (pablove.org) teaches photography to kids living with cancer and sells their prints. All proceeds go to funding cancer research.

I can’t think of a place that has more to offer both its residents and visitors than New York City. A great way to enjoy the beauty of our area as well as take in a great meal with top-notch entertainment is to sail with either Spirit Cruise or World Yacht.

CityPASS (citypass.com) is a ticket booklet that allows you to see a lot of New York attractions (including a boat ride around NYC on the famous Circle Line) for one fixed price. The catch is that you have to do it all within nine days. CityPASS is available for other American cities.

History buffs will love Gettys Gear (gettysgear.com). Gettysburg, Pennsylvania will forever be known for being the site of the most famous battle of the Civil War and President Lincoln’s speech about its significance.

What is not as well-known is that Gettysburg is home to the USA’s oldest continuing cigar manufacturing plant that also opened in 1863, the same year that the Gettysburg Address took place. Gettys Gear sends out gift sets of these handcrafted cigars.

In addition you can purchase t-shirts, hats, mugs, and just about anything else imaginable relating to Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War. In a complete aside, Gettys Gear sells bags of top-quality coffee beans that you have to grind and bottles of sarsaparilla soda, a favorite soft drink of the mid-to-late 19th century.

Speaking before of coffee, Starbucks is known for its decorative holiday mugs and its gift cards are perfect as a present for anyone who has done small favors for you during the past year. Coffee aficionados will appreciate Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, Illy’s Y3.2 Espresso & Coffee Machine, and the Russell Hobbs Retro-8 Serving Coffee Maker.

For those who prefer harder liquor, Dewar’s 25 (Dewar’s 12 is also available for those wanting a less expensive taste of the brand), Oban 14 Year Old, Macallan, McIvor, and Highland Park are fine mid-priced scotches but if you are looking for more expensive top-shelf whisky you have to go with Craigllachie 17, Aberfeldy 16, Grant’s Family Reserve, Glenlivet Founders Reserve, Chivas Regal Ultis, Aberlour A’bunadh Batch No. 54, or Johnny Walker Blue. Ketel One is quickly approaching both Smirnoff and Stolichnaya in terms of vodka popularity.

For rums, you can’t go wrong with Bacardi or Captain Morgan. Tequila aficionados will enjoy Patron (the Patron 2017 1-liter bottle has an art deco design comprised of pewter), Tequila Don Julio 1492, Jose Cuervo, Altos Anejo or any of the three choices from Cazadores: Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Astral which has just hired actor Jonathan Goldsmith,“the world’s most interesting man” in those fun Dos Equis beer ads, for their TV and print ads. Gin aficionados will enjoy Hendrick’s and Tanqueray No. 10.

Gin has slowly been making a comeback in the liquor marketplace. Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin has a touch of fruit in it to reduce bitterness. Aperitifs are understandably popular this time of year. Bailey’s Irish Cream is a safe standby but if you want to try a liqueur with a little more spicy pizzazz, go with Bailey’s Pumpkin Spice Irish Cream Liqueur or Kahlua Chili Chocolate.

If you want to have a bit of artistry to go along with you liqueur, Disaronno has a new eye-catching label designed by the Italian fashion designer, Missoni. Braulio and Solerno are other good liqueur options from Italy. Sparkling liquors are always popular for New Year’s Eve parties. A bottle of Machio Extra Dry Prosecco retails for around $14.