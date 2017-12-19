Carroll's Cuisine Holiday Menu: The Hors d'Oeuvres • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

The holiday season is certainly a joyous time but it can be stressful when it comes to finding a gift for the special people in your life. Here are some last-minute gift ideas that will hopefully inspire.

The Internet has made subscription web streaming services as Hulu (which in my opinion has the best original programming as exemplified by “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Sarah Silverman’s talk show/sketch vehicle, “I Love You, America” and “Difficult People” starring Forest Hills native Billy Eichner), Amazon, Netflix, and the WWE Network, competitors with cable television’s premium channels as HBO and Showtime.

Jumping into the streaming fray last year was CBS All Access which allows viewers to watch almost any show that was ever broadcast on the Tiffany Network just as Hulu does the same for a good chunk of the Peacock Network library. CBS All Access also contains every Star Trek episode ever made. All Access is the exclusive home for the latest in the Star Trek series, “Discovery,” as well as for “The Good Wife” spinoff, “The Good Fight.”

A fairly new streaming option is Cennarium which concentrates on the fine arts. You can watch operas, concerts, and theatrical productions from all over the world via Cennarium. Devices as Roku, Amazon Fire, and Google Chromecast, when plugged into the HDMI ports on your television give Internet sites the same picture quality as those from TV channels.

All of the aforementioned are quite good but I believe that you get more bang for the buck from Roku which carries a lot of OTT (over-the top) television channels as well as providing original content.

Sure, you can google almost anything that you need to know these days but there is something comforting about having the facts at your finger the old school way. The World Almanac 2018 is still the best paperback reference. Offbeat trivia buffs must possess Guinness World Records 2018.

CBS CEO Les Moonves famously said in early 2016, “Donald Trump may not be good for America, but he sure is great for CBS!” What Moonves was saying was that Trump’s candidacy and subsequently the first year of his presidency have dramatically increased ratings for CBS News (and certainly the other broadcast networks) and it has been the proverbial goose that lays the golden eggs for CNN, Fox News Channel, and especially MSNBC which was a ratings laggard for years.

Pres. Trump has been an absolute godsend to the publishing industry. Out in time for this holiday season is “What Happened” (Simon & Schuster) by his Democratic Party opponent and still favorite foil, Hillary Clinton; “Hacks” (Hachette) by former Democratic Party chairperson and popular TV political pundit Donna Brazile; and “Unbelievable” (Dey Street Books) by Katy Tur who covered the Trump campaign from the beginning for NBC News. Ohio Governor John Kasich, who ran as a moderate in the Republican primary against Trump, gives his insights about 2016 in his book, “Two Paths” (St. Martin’s Press).

The above mentioned trio of books all provide serious analysis of the 2016 election. For those who prefer satire be sure to pick up “You Can’t Spell America Without ME” by Kurt Andersen and Alec Baldwin, whose portrayal of Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” is a key reason why that show has gotten both the best ratings in its 42-year history as well as its best reviews since the original 1975-1979 cast, Another humorous tome is “Trump’s America: Buy This Book And Mexico Will Pay For It” (Gallery Books) by Scott Dikkers.

If you know someone’s size and taste, fashion is always fun. Abercrombie & Fitch (abercrombie.com) American Eagle, Vineyard Vines Lands End, Ace Rivington, and Haupt all make comfortable, stylish, and durable dress shirts.

For those guys who don’t like fitting their shirts behind their belt buckle, UnTUCKit, makes dress and casual shirts that can be worn, as the name indicates, outside of your pants. The arrival of winter means that hat, scarf and gloves season is upon us. Calypso St. Barth (which also makes fragrances), Bearpaw, and Ulu (uluboot.com) all make outerwear accessories to keep us warm on those Arctic days. Lands’ End is well-known for their sweaters, jackets, and coats, and this year they are predicting that down vests will be “in” for both men and women.