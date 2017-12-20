Carroll's Cuisine Holiday Menu: The Main Course • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Winter is about to begin but summer hopefully isn’t that far away. Havaianas and Okabashi both sandals and thongs that can be worn around the house as well as poolside. BBO makes swim trunks that dry fast and in the spirit of Jimmy Buffett have a bottle opener in one of the side pockets.

Guys are just as interested in skin care as women are these days. Jack Black (not the actor), Skinceuticals (skinceuticals.com) and Kristals Aquamarine (kristals.com) make gift sets of balms, creams, serums, and hydrating lotions. Korres Butter Luxury Collection (korresusa.com) is a gift set sold at Sephora that purports to improve skin elasticity. Dove Men+Care makes holiday gift sets that include body wash and soaps.

Here are some hair grooming stocking stuffer ideas. Xtava makes salon-quality electric products for the consumer. If you are looking for a shampoo that is gentle on your scalp and makes your hairline look fuller, try Evolis. The company is hoping to be the Rogaine of shampoos as they are conducting studies to verify whether their product can regrow hair follicles.

The Food & Drug Administration has not offered an opinion yet. Biolage R.A.W. and John Frieda make salon shampoos, conditioners, and styling sprays and are available in gift sets. Batiste makes a dry shampoo and has a gift set that includes a Conair brush that allows one to distribute shampoo evenly over the scalp.

Staying with grooming, good razors are something everyone can use. Gillette’s Sensor 3 and Fusion Proglide make for good stocking stuffers for guys as does the Dollar Shave Club Traveler for when one goes on the road. If you want to spend a little more Harry’s (harrys.com) makes a lot of shaving product gift box sets that range from $35 to $100.

Perfumes and colognes are always popular gifts because they are easy to carry and they more often than not can be bought in gift sets where you get a lot of useful bonus items. Ulta sells a variety of Kate Spade perfumes. On top of that Ulta is offering a free bathrobe withe very $40 fragrance purchase.

Actress Drew Barrymore is now dabbling in the scent world with her Flower Beauty Turquoise fragrance. Viktor & Rolf’s Bonbon and Flowerbomb fragrances are sold individually and both are also available in gift boxes that come with body cream and shower gel.

For guys Ulta sells Dior Sauvage and Coach for Men cologne while Ralph Lauren Polo Blue EDP Collection is sold at various retailers. There is no shortage of handbag designers but most of them are not well known. Baggalini, Deondra Jeree, Laudi Vindi (individual spelled backwards), and Be Brilliant (bebrilliantbags.com) make clutches, wallets, and handbags in various sizes and price points.

If you are willing to spend in the four digits on quality handbags, Judith Leiber Couture is sold in such tony shops as Neiman-Marcus, Saks 5th Avenue, and Bergdorf Goodman. Tyler Ellis (tyler-ellis.com) also makes pricy handbags.

Indiana-based Vera Bradley has been around thirty years and became well-known for its patchwork-styled cloth totes. The company has expanded into leather pocketbooks, duffel bags, backpacks, as well as women’s ear muffs, gloves and scarves.

Finnish company Marimekko sells bags, purses, and backpacks in all sizes and price ranges. The company also sells a wide array of women’s clothing.

Buxton makes high quality wallets, billfolds, portfolios, and many other leather goods for both men and women. Watches are the most popular form of jewelry. Little Neck’s own Armitron makes fashionable and affordable watches while Woodside-based Bulova makes higher end timepieces.

HOH Watches, which was founded by Forest Hills High School alum Lawrence Leyderman, makes timepieces that rival Tag Heuer and Rolex at a fraction of their prices. His Bedlam line has long been popular with knowledgeable watch fans and he launched his latest timepiece, the Chronspire Basilisk, last year Art Basel in Miami.

Michele is a luxury watch brand that competes with Tag Heuer, Movado, and Rolex as they run anywhere from $495 to $3,500. The Artisan Group (thartisangroup.org) is a great resource for finding jewelry, stationery, bath and spa products and much more.

Most of us can’t afford a Carrera sports car but stylish Carrera sunglasses are another story. For those with tighter budgets, Polaroid has a huge selection of frames including classic aviators that rival Ray-Ban. A lot of Major League

Baseball players wear Oakley Wraparound sunglasses and so it’s natural that their fans want to emulate them. Oakley’s quality is terrific but if you want to get wraparound shades without breaking the bank you should check out Tifosi (tifosioptics.com). They can sell them for far less because they don’t have expensive endorsers. Maui Jim and Kenmark Eyewear also make stylish, reasonably priced shades.

Harry & David’s has long been a major player in the gift basket industry. Their Grand Christmas Gift Basket contains pears, fruitcake, and arguably its most famous product, Moose Munch Premium Popcorn. You can add a bottle of wine for an extra price. Savannah Bee and Stonewall Kitchen make a variety of upscale bath products and they also have great gift baskets.