Carroll's Cuisine: Hot Times At The US Open • Latino Sports

New York, NY – For years the main weather worry for the United States Tennis Association was rain. It was the impetus for the construction of roofs on Arthur Ashe and the new Louis Armstrong Stadiums.

Rain hasn’t been much of a factor at the 2018 US Open but extreme heat has been. Ironically even though both Ashe and Armstrong have great air conditioning systems, the USTA will not allow it to be employed, and rightfully, so since it would be unfair to the competitors playing on the outside courts such as the Grandstand.

The heat has produced some memorable moments such as Alize Cornet removing her tennis dress and turning it inside out in the middle of a match; a referee giving Nick Kyrgios a pep talk when it looked like he had stopped playing because of the heat; and finally, Andy Murray lashing out at his opponent Fernando Verdasco in their second round match when Verdasco started talking with his coach during a ten-minute rest break from the heat which is a violation of tennis rules.

John Isner, the top-rated American male player and the only one to make it into the second week of the tournament, said that he has gotten over the pressure of being the great American hope at the US Open.

“I felt more pressure about it five or six years ago but I’ve gotten over it. I have had more success in pro tennis than anyone, including myself, could have predicted,” he said philosophically. Andy Roddick was the last American to win the Men’s Open title and that was in 2003.

Sloane Stephens admired the aesthetics of the new Louis Armstrong Stadium but made it clear that she did not enjoy playing there because of noise. “I could hear people on line at the concessions, the subways, and the airplanes overhead,” she said following her first-round match.

When I asked her if she planned on filing a protest with either the Women’s Tennis Association or the USTA, she smiled and said that she wouldn’t. “They will see this press conference,” she said with a broad smile.

Billie Jean King told the press on the red carpet outside Ashe Stadium prior to Opening Night ceremonies that she’d like to see the men’s and women’s tours, the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association, merge. “There is always more strength when there is unity,” she said.

Fubu founder and one of the investor stars on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Draymond John also walked the Open’s opening night red carpet. John, who grew up in Hollis and is a Bayside High alum, admitted that he always checks the financial statements of the budding entrepreneurs even though you don’t see it on television. “You only see eight minutes of a three-hour process,” he said..

Mike Greenberg co-hosted the opening night ceremonies with Billie Jean King at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He is the anchor ESPN’s ratings-challenged morning show, “Get Up!” and he was a bit indignant when I asked him if there is a low ceiling for a sports show audience in that time period.

“I think that you’ll see our numbers pick up in October when the baseball playoffs are underway; the NFL is in full gear; and basketball and hockey are starting up,” he replied.