Carroll's Cuisine: Islanders & Television Shows • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – I have been critical of the New York Islanders communications department because they have not been very welcoming to media.

That may be because the team’s general manager, Garth Snow, who helps set the corporate culture, is averse to dealing with the media. NHL sources tell me that the Islanders’ former majority owner, Charles Wang, who was very fond of Snow in spite of the Islanders’ failure to make the playoffs most seasons, added a very lucrative golden parachute to Snow’s contract just before he sold majority interest in the team to fiancier and Bayside High alum Jon Ledecky. Thus Ledecky may be stuck with Snow for a long time.

The Isles’ community affairs department is first rate however. Islanders players regularly visit schools and hospitals. A couple of weeks ago the team held a Mental Health Awareness night before a home game. Last Saturday night the Islanders hosted a “Pride Night” in which they saluted the LGBTQ community. Yes, this is common in other pro sports, but hockey tends to be far more conservative. For years, the only NHL player who was vocal about LGBTQ rights was the inimitable Sean Avery.

The death last week of former Yankees outfielder Oscar Gamble shook up a lot of baby boomer baseball fans who remember him for having the biggest Afro hair style in baseball. He had so much hair that his Yankees cap looked like it was child-sized on his head.

Like a lot of men, Gamble lost most of his follicles as he aged but he was a good sport as he always smiled next to his Topps baseball card for then and now photos. It should also be noted that Oscar was a very good player who possessed both power and speed.

Lake Placid, New York was the home of both the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. During this past week the 38th annual Empire State Winter Games took place there as 2,500 amateur athletes competed in a lot of the sports that will be taking place in Pyeong Chang over the next two weeks.

Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy is a good rebounder but his head coach, Kenny Atkinson, should forbid him from ever shooting a three-point shot. He has a very limited shooting range and his success rate at hitting that kind of long outside shot is the equivalent of picking the right Power Ball numbers.

Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has always been known for his jocular personality. He is dipping his toes into the reality TV world with a ten-episode series on Fusion titled “Big Papi Needs A Job.” Ortiz will unleash his inner George Plimpton as in each show he’ll try a new gig such as being a dog groomer or being a Fenway Park tour guide.

Speaking of television that makes you chuckle, “Schitt’s Creek,” that stars veteran funnyman Eugene Levy has returned for its fourth season on POP TV. Levy plays the patriarch of a once wealthy family that now has to scrape by after losing their fortune in a Bernie Madoff-like Ponzi scheme.

Comedies about teachers have been around since the beginning of television. Some have been pretty good such as “Those Who Can’t” which will shortly begin its third season on Tru TV while others weren’t with the most recent miscue being a television adaptation of the Cameron Diaz comedy, “Bad Teacher,” that starred Ari Graynor. A new NBC comedy, “A.P. Bio,” whose executive producers are Seth Meyers and “Saturday Night Live” czar Lorne Michaels, now joins the ranks.

“A.P. Bio,” is a homage to “Welcome Back, Kotter,” and “Head of the Class.” The show stars Glenn Howerton as a self-absorbed burnout named Jack Griffin who is forced to return home to Toledo to take a teaching job at his old high school after he fails to get tenure from Harvard’s Philosophy department. The fact that he doesn’t know a lick about biology is overlooked by his beleaguered principal played by the always welcome Patton Oswalt.

Glenn Howerton’s Jack Griffin is a true anti-hero and that is always a risky proposition for a lead character in a network television since it generally hurts ratings. The show previewed last Thursday and will return to NBC on March 1after the Olympics end. “A.P. Bio” takes risks and that generates smart laugh. I hope that it stick around. You can view the first three episodes on NBC.com.

The law industry’s annual trade show, Legal Tech, has understandably a lot of exhibitors who specialize in legal research and data security. This year’s show also had a few companies who have products aimed towards the general public. Corel was promoting its Word Perfect 18 writing software program.

I have always found Word Perfect to be superior to Microsoft Word when it comes to spacing and reducing pages. Unfortunately Corel does not have Microsoft’s reach. Another company, Nuance, was promoting its Dragon software which translates the spoken word into sentences on your computer screen. This reduces strain on the hands.