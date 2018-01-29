Carroll's Cuisine: Jeff Wilpon Speaks • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Last week Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon held a media luncheon for the team’s beat writers and select columnists from the New York dailies where he addressed the perception that the Mets were not doing enough to win.

That’s a polite way of saying that they’re not willing to spend money on signing free agents or in making trades for players who have hefty contracts such as Andrew McCutcheon who was dispatched to the San Francisco Giants by the small-market Pittsburgh Pirates.

This was big news because both Jeff, and his father, Mets CEO Fred Wilpon, are very reticent to speak to the press. He said that he understands the fans’ frustrations and that even he isn’t happy about how the off-season had been going.

In fairness to Jeff, he did say the right things and it’s to his credit that he finally broke his Sphinx shtick. My suggestions to him would be (a) keep making yourself accessible to the press and (b) if you are only going to address the media only on a very infrequent basis make sure that all of the press is invited to participate and not just the usual suspects.

The Mets have made a few positive off-season moves even if they’ll do little to close the talent gap with the NL East’s perennial champ, the Washington Nationals.

Reacquiring outfielder Jay Bruce as a free agent was a good move and if his fellow outfielder Yoenis Cespedes can stay off the disabled list for a change the Mets’ offense should gel.

Signing Adrian Gonzalez, who is at the end of his career but may still have something left in his gas tank to an MLB minimum contract, is a low risk move. It will also give prospect Dominic Smith a chance to get more seasoning in the minors.

Jose Reyes will be back with the Mets in 2018 as he signed a one-year, $2 million deal last week. Although he got off to a putrid start last year, Reyes rebounded nicely by the All-Star break and he was one of the few Mets players to stay relatively healthy.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson admitted that he is concerned that the new Trump tax bill will adversely affect the team’s ability to sign free agents in the future.

The provision in the tax law that limits the deductibility of combo of state & local income taxes and real estate taxes to a paltry $10,000 works against teams who play in big blue states.

A provision in the new tax bill that did not get a lot of press however was the elimination of the deductibility of entertainment as a deductible business expense. This will obviously hurt all professional sports teams. Previously the IRS allowed 50% of the face value of sports and concert tickets to be deductible for companies entertaining clients.