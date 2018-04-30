Carroll's Cuisine: Jets Draft Sam Darnold • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The Jets have needed a young franchise-caliber quarterback for years and it was apparent that the team’s recent tandem of Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg (the latter never even played a down in a regular season game) weren’t the answer.

That’s why a lot of Jets fans at the beginning of last season were rooting against their team to win too many games because that would hurt their 2018 draft position. Their strategy was what I would dub as “Stink for Sam”. It would be worth the short-run pain for their team to land who they thought was the best college quarterback in the country, the University of Southern California’s Sam Darnold.

Apparently Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan felt the same way. The Jets ‘5-11 record was only bad enough to land them the sixth spot in the draft and he knew that Darnold would be selected by one of the five teams in front of him. He found a trading partner with the Indianapolis Colts who were willing to trade their #3 spot for a collection of second-round picks that the Jets had accumulated.

Having the third pick is not the same as having the top draft spot so the Jets still needed some luck.

They were fortunate that their neighbor and MetLife Stadium co-tenant, the Giants, were unwilling to think about a future after Eli Manning and thus selected Penn State running back Saquan Barkley who Big Blue general manager Dave Gettleman envisions to be the second coming of Jim Brown.

The Cleveland Browns held the top spot and no one had any idea what they were going to do which was in keeping with that woebegone NFL franchise. In the week before the draft the stock of undersized Heisman Trophy QB winner Baker Mayfield seemed to suddenly rise. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jets were pumping up Mayfield in the hopes of conning the Browns. In any case, the Browns went with Baker.

Since the Jets’ last franchise QB hope, Mark Sanchez, also was a USC alum, comparisons between Darnold and him were inevitable. Before injuries took their toll, Sanchez was pretty good as he led the Jets to back to back appearances in the American Football Conference championship game where they lost to superior teams, the Broncos and Steelers. Darnold is a bigger guy and has a better arm. He should be fine but he should spend this year with a clipboard in his hand watching Josh McCown lead the Jets offense.

Baker Mayfield will quickly learn that being chosen first may not be best. Aside from the Browns’ ineptitude, Cleveland isn’t New York in terms of endorsement deals. The latest examples are Yankees slugger Aaron Judge doing commercials for Pepsi while his teammate, the dapper Didi Gregorius, is part of Bloomingdale’s latest print campaign.

The Jets drafted Beach Channel High School alum and University of Connecticut defensive lineman Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi in the sixth round of the draft.