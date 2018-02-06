Carroll's Cuisine: Jets Should Stay Away From Kirk • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The end of the NFL season means that the front offices of all teams will brainstorm to find ways to markedly improve themselves for 2018.

A lot of sportswriters are imploring the Jets to sign longtime Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins who is slated to become a free agent in March. A notable exception is Daily News NFL columnist and Fresh Meadows native Gary Myers who doesn’t view him as an elite signal caller.

I frequently disagree with Myers but he is absolutely right on the money this time. What has Cousins done for the Washington Redskins? His stats may be nice but they haven’t won a playoff game in the last seven years. Of course the Jets have missed the playoffs for the past eight years so on that level Cousins is a perfect fit for them.

Jets fans who are drooling for Cousins have to wonder why his old employer, the Redskins, pulled the trigger on a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire their starting QB from last season, Alex Smith, if Cousins is so desirable.

While I understand Jets fans’ frustration and the reality that neither of the two quarterbacks on their roster, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, are not quality NFL starters, history has shown that the household names of the NFL such as Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson, and Matt Ryan were drafted and developed by their current teams.

Drew Brees who started his career with the San Diego Chargers but was traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2006 when the Chargers drafted their current QB, Philip Rivers, has flourished in the Crescent City but he is a rare exception that proves the rule.

You can say a lot of things about Super Bowl LII but boring it wasn’t. In a back and forth affair where offense was the name of the game, the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots by a score of 41-33 to win their first-ever Super Bowl.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s very worried look with 13 seconds left on the clock encapsulated the fears of all Eagles fans because Patriots QB Tom Brady would have one last shot for a “Hail Mary” pass to the end zone. As every NFL fan knows, if anyone can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, it’s Thomas E. Brady. He gave it his best heave but the Eagles defense was able to knock it down and escape.

A Super Bowl means great business for the local beers of the cities participating in it. I have a feeling that a record was set for Yuengling Beer sales in Philadelphia Sunday night while New Englanders were drowning their sorrows with large quantities of Samuel Adams’ Sam ‘76.

The best Super Bowl commercial by far was the “Dirty Dancing” finale spoof with Giants QB Eli Manning and his favorite wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. handling the bulk of the choreography. The ad was for the National Football League whose ratings slipped this past season. The tag line of the commercial was “More touchdowns to come.”

St. John’s 81-77 win over Duke at the Garden on Saturday was a shot in the arm for the Red Storm that few expected. Historically the Johnnies generally give the Blue Devils all that they can handle but coming off 11 straight losses this season few really expected them to beat the fourth-ranked team in the country. If this game doesn’t lead to some wins against Big East teams this month then the upset will only serve as the highlight of an otherwise dreary season.

The weirdest Super Bowl-related story of the week was reading that a Flushing insurance underwriter, Solomon Chu, was fired from his job at National Debt Relief because he tore down a poster of Tom Brady that was put up without his notice. Chu thought that it was a prank but according to the New York Post, the head of human resources at his company, Jeanne Murray, is a big Patriots fan and fired Chu over his “vandalism.”

This kind of publicity doesn’t help any company and I have a feeling that Ms. Murray may be having a conversation with upper management shortly. I am not sure if this had anything to do with the Super Bowl but Sunday was National Homemade Soup Day.