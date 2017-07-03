Carroll's Cuisine: Jinxed Knicks Ax Jax • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Normally in sports when someone gets fired or traded there are rumors days in advance. When the Knicks fired Phil Jackson as its team president last Wednesday morning the story broke at best hours earlier.

It wasn’t that Jackson didn’t deserve his fate but the timing was surprising. Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan recently renewed Jackson’s option for another two years and he has long stated that he had given Jackson full autonomy in running the Knicks and that he trusted his five-year plan. The understandable question is “What changed?”

Phil Jackson has always less than enthused about Carmelo Anthony even though Dolan remained enamored of him. Perhaps it was a lack of available options, but Jackson, then new with the Knicks, signed Anthony in 2014 to a five-year maximum contract that had a crippling no-trade clause. Since that time he has not stopped badmouthing the Knicks’ marquee player.

If that weren’t demoralizing enough, Jackson then threw a public temper tantrum when forward Kristaps Porzingis, blew off his end-of-season exit interview with him. Porzingis, was the Knicks’ first-round draft choice in 2015, and he has been one of the few success stories for the team over the last two years. I’m sure that James Dolan would have greatly preferred that Phil Jackson had handled the issue more discretely.

Although this is merely conjecture on my part, I have a feeling that Phil Jackson’s grumpy, aloof personality rubbed Dolan the wrong way. Whereas former New York Rangers general manager Glen Sather knew how to shmooze at all times with JD, I have a feeling that Phil probably declined invitations to mingle socially with him and his buddies.

Jarrett Allen, who was the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, threw out a ceremonial first pitch before Friday’s Phillies-Mets game at Citi Field. The seven-footer admitted that he didn’t play baseball growing up and that showed when he made a high arcing toss to Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud. The good news is that he looks like he knows how to shoot free throws.

Allen attended the University of Texas but was unaware of Cardozo High School alum Royal Ivey who graduated from there and enjoyed a ten-year NBA career. Royal is now an assistant coach with the OKC Thunder. Hopefully they’ll introduce themselves when their teams meet.