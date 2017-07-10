Carroll's Cuisine: The Mets At The Break • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – The All-Star Game four-day respite couldn’t have come soon enough for our Flushing heroes. Yes, the Mets have had even by their standards an incredible amount of injuries to frontline players this year.

However as former Jets and Giants head coach Bill Parcells once famously stated, “You are what your record says that you are!” Unfortunately the Mets’ record is a very disappointing 39-47.

I was listening on the radio to yet another desultory performance by the Mets this past Sunday as they lost 6-0 to the Cardinals in St. Louis. The Mets radio team of Josh Lewin and Wayne Randazzo (Howie Rose got an early jump on the All-Star Game hiatus by taking the weekend off) understandably tried to put the best spin that they could by saying that a lot of the injured Mets are very close to coming off of the disabled list and thus a reason for second half optimism.

The reality is that while it will be nice to see some household names back in uniform again at Citi Field, the odds are that the ship has sailed as far as the 2017 season is concerned.

There is no guarantee that returning players will be able to shake off the rust and be able to perform at the level that is expected of them. Yoenis Cespedes recently returned to action after missing a lengthy period of time recovering from yet another quadriceps injury. He hit a pathetic .130 (6 for 46) with no extra-base hits in his first 11 games back.

There’s also no assurance that the returning players will stay healthy for the rest of the season. I’ve lost track how many times Matt Harvey has been on the disabled list over the last 1 ½ years. The times that he has pitched he has generally been a shell of his once dominant self when Mets fans wore “Dark Knight” paraphernalia and declared any day that he was due to start a “Harvey Day.”

Lewin and Randazzo also pointed out that the Mets will kick off a ten-game homestand starting Friday, July 14. The Mets have not exactly been world beaters at home but knowing that the July 31 trade deadline is looming may light a fire under at least a few of the players that want to stay in New York.

While it’s unreasonable to expect the Mets to reel off a long winning streak there is one area where they can only improve. The defense has been porous for a team where that was supposed to be a strength.

Let’s also not forget the mental errors in the field and on the base paths that don’t show up in the box score. It would also be nice if Mets hitters used the entire field instead of trying to pull the ball in every at-bat.