Carroll's Cuisine: Mets Move Up The Radio Dial • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

NEW YORK – The Mets announced last week that they’ll be shifting their AM radio home from WOR 710 to WCBS 880. The Mets have been with WOR since 2014.and prior to that their flagship radio home was WFAN where they had been since the station’s inception in 1987.

It will be interesting to see whether Entercom, the owner of both WFAN and WCBS, will retain Wayne Randazzo for Mets pre and postgame shows or if they will ask Ed Coleman, who deftly handled that chore for years on the FAN, to resume that role.

Even though both WOR and WCBS are 50,000 watt radio stations I have found that WCBS’s signal travels better and farther at night which means that it will be easier to listen to Mets games at night along throughout New England, the South and the Midwest.

Pete McCarthy, the knowledgeable and genial host of WOR’s “Sports Zone” weekday nights is an early casualty of the Mets’ radio change. McCarthy said on social media that WOR is cancelling his show now that it no longer has the rights to Mets broadcasts. Pete is a rarity in the New York market as he engages with listeners in an easygoing conversation as opposed to bombast with a know-it-all. WOR management made this decision in a fit of pique and they would be wise to reconsider their decision.

The Yankees have long taken criticism for failing to hold Gay Pride nights but that is changing in a big way in 2019. Last Friday night the Yankees held a press conference with team president Randy Levine, vice president and general manager Brian Cashman, and New York City Department of Education chancellor Richard Carranza to announce that the Yankees would be granting $50,000 in college scholarships to NYC LGBTQ high school students in the public school system. The selection criteria will be both academic excellence and community service.

The scholarships are being granted in honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising when the NYPD launched a raid on the famed West Village bar not because of the suspicion of traditional crimes being committed but merely because the patrons were homosexuals who were open about their orientation. “It’s amazing to look back at some of the laws that were on the books at the time,”Cashman told me following the press conference.

The Jets’ opening night 48-17 victory over the Detroit Lions now seems like a cruel fluke to fans of Gang Green. As per tradition, the Jets reverted to form in losses to both the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns.

The loss to the Browns stung not so much because they didn’t win a game last year but rather because the Jets incurred countless self-inflicted penalties and appeared to coast after getting off a 14-0 lead. Sunday’s Jacksonville game will tell us a lot about this team.

At a preseason meeting with the media, Knicks general manager Scott Perry and team president Steve Mills said that while they admired the talents of disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler they won’t give up valuable draft choices for him. That is a radical and welcomed change from past personnel practices.

The National Basketball Association released a report last Wednesday that charged that the Dallas Mavericks under former team president Terdema Ussery created a hostile work environment for the team’s female employees. Well-known team owner Mark Cuban was not blamed in the report except for not providing stringent oversight over his chauvinistic subordinates. In light of the report he made a $10 million contribution to various women’s organizations.

The NBA is renown for being culturally sensitive yet this report was released on Yom Kippur, the holiest and most solemn day in Judaism. Both NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Mark Cuban are Jewish and both were forced to comment that day. There is no reason why the investigation report could not have been released either the day before of the day after the Day of Atonement.

While some may believe that Mark Cuban deliberately turned a blind eye to Ussery’s actions I have to defend him. The Mavericks are just one of the many businesses that Cuban is involved with. He is actually best known to most Americans for being one of the panelists (Hollis native and Bayside High School alum Daymond John is another) on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” which coincidentally was one of the shows that was honored at last week’s Tribeca TV Festival. It should be noted that the Mavericks are one of the few teams to have a female public relations director, Sarah Melton.

Television network sports executives had to have been celebrating Tiger Woods’ Tour Championship last Sunday more than Tiger himself did. With all due respect to Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Rickie Fowler, when it comes to ratings and selling tickets there is Tiger Woods and then there is everyone else. His win on Sunday in Atlanta was his first on the PGA Tour in five years.