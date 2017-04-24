Carroll's Cuisine: Mets, Taxes, and Bonilla • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Last Tuesday was the 2017 tax filing deadline for those not seeking extensions and Mets general manager Sandy Alderson made a quip to the media in the Mets dugout about taxes.

I asked him if a free agent player’s negotiator had ever demanded more money for playing in New York because of both the New York State and New York City taxation of individual incomes whereas states as Texas and Florida don’t impose income taxes on its residents.

“Surprisingly that has not been an issue for me,” he answered.

Of course the teams that play in those states (Marlins, Rays, Astros, and Rangers) are not known for going after high-ticket free agents.” Alderson replied. Of course things could change if Las Vegas ever gets a Major League Baseball franchise and has a wealthy owner such as Sheldon Adelson. Nevada is another state without an income tax.

Since we were discussing the financial aspects of player compensation, I asked Sandy if players were aware of the concept of present value with respect to multi-year contracts.

“Bobby Bonilla sure does!” he said with a smile. At the start of the millennium the Mets gave Bonilla a choice of accepting a lump sum or opting for an annuity that would pay him $1,000,000 per year through 2027. Bonilla wisely selected the deferred compensation option. This could be the worst mistake with respect to player contracts in history from the perspective of Mets management.

Alderson did point out that when he was the general manager of the Oakland Athletics 20 years ago an agent for one of his star players surprisingly agreed to a deferred annuity that factored in absolutely no interest for the player who was willing to wait for his money.

Sandy told me that he was surprised but he surmises that the agent was getting a percentage of the overall gross future value of the contract immediately. This unscrupulous agent figured that the player would not be able to understand that he was being cheated and had no qualms about violating his fiduciary duty to his client.

The Washington Nationals’ three-game sweep of the Mets at Citi Field this past weekend was kind of expected given how injuries have decimated the Mets’ lineup. Granted, it’s still only April but there is something distressing about the Mets falling below the .500 mark. Our Flushing heroes had better find a way to stop the bleeding soon.

It is nice to see that Queens is becoming a tourist destination in its own right. Queens Economic Development Corporation executive Rob Mackay was a speaker at last week’s NY Travel Festival and extolled the growth of hotels in our borough aside from those located near our two airports.

Queens has also become a destination for foodies. A number of our borough’s terrific restaurants will be offering samples of their wares at Queens Taste 2017 that will take place this Tuesday (May 2) from 6-9 PM at the Hall of Science in Flushing Meadow Park.

