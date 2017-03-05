Carroll's Cuisine: Mets Wright Concerns • Latino Sports

Queens, NY – Mets management and David Wright understandably put on the best spin that they could regarding the third baseman’s latest physical malady, a right shoulder impingement. Wright had to stop practicing hitting and throwing and concentrate instead on hitting the weight room to build up strength.

My respect for David Wright as a player, and more importantly as a person, is second to none. Wright is always accessible for a quote, and is a role model in the clubhouse as he sets an example of how a major leaguer is supposed to act.

It’s hard to ignore the accounting and health issues however. Wright is owed a guaranteed $67 million from the Mets between now and 2020. No one knows if the Mets have an insurance contract on his long-term contract and if they do how much of the contingent liability it would cover.

If it’s none or minimal then you can expect Wright and the Mets to keep saying that he will come back. At age 34, and given how things have gone the last two seasons, it’s only rational to assume that his career is over. I’d like to be wrong.

The Mets have to also be concerned about the other corner position, first base. Lucas Duda’s balky back issues continued in the early days of spring training as he suffered from spasms. Last year the Mets got lucky when Duda went down because they were able to acquire James Loney from the Padres who performed admirably in both the field and at the plate. They’re now hoping that Jay Bruce will be able to spell Duda at first base this season.