Carroll's Cuisine: Mets, Yanks, Food Review • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The Mets erased a lot of the disappointing 2017 season last weekend when they swept the three-game series from the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Considering how the Washington Nationals have kicked sand in the collective faces of the Mets over the last decade (2015 was a notable exception) it’s completely understandable that many Mets fans thumped their chests on Monday morning. Never mind that two of the games were decided by one run and that Sunday night’s was a twelve-inning affair. Wins are wins.

One veteran radio sports reporter compared the Mets’ big weekend in the nation’s capital with when the Mets took three games in April 1986 from their then chief rival in the National League East, the St. Louis Cardinals, and how that set a tone for that magical season. The Mets spent most of the ‘80s playing runner-up to the Cards, just as they did in the ‘90s to the Atlanta Braves, and in recent years to these Washington Nationals.

Everyone needs to take a deep breath before getting too giddy. What happened 32 years ago cannot be considered to be an augur of how things will go this season. First, it’s very early. Secondly, the Nationals will be in Flushing the early part of next week for a three-game series and it’s very conceivable that they could turn the tables on the Mets.

The best news of the Nats’ series was the solid five-inning outing turned in by Steven Matz on Saturday. Matz had no command of his pitches in his previous start, a 5-1 loss to the Cardinals at Citi Field and was gone after four very shaky innings.

The bad news was that Matt Harvey resembled the mediocre pitcher we have seen the last couple of years as he was roughed up by Bryce Harper and most of the other hitters in the Nationals’ lineup.

Of course no one has had a rougher start that Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton whose propensity to strike out and occasionally excite with a few moonshot homers, has reminded longtime area fans more of Dave Kingman rather than the reigning National League MVP who Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acquired last December from the cash-strapped Miami Marlins.

Stanton has been lustily booed by the Yankee Stadium faithful but that may be counterproductive. It’s not easy to start over with another team particularly when you go from one of the most anonymous teams in sports to the most successful and scrutinized in sports history. Stanton will be fine once he gets to feel more at home.

