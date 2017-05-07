Carroll's Cuisine: Montero Gives Mets Zero • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Before knowledgeable Mets fans ever heard of Matt Harvey, Jacob DeGrom, Steven Matz or Noah Syndergaard, they were very much aware of Rafael Montero who in 2011 and 2012 was being called by scouts the best pitcher in the team’s minor league system.

There were comparisons to Dwight Gooden because of his blazing fastball.

The hype never matched the reality at the big league level. Montero was wild and major league hitters weren’t fooled when he did get the ball over the plate. As other Mets pitchers got promoted from the minors and achieved far more success, Montero was pretty much forgotten about.

A 1-5 record with a 5.51 earned run average in the majors will help do that. Montero missed most of the 2015 season with a rotator cuff injury. He returned to the Mets’ Las Vegas AAA team in 2016 where he was dreadful.

While most teams would have released him, the Mets, who are always renown for great pitching in their pipeline, discovered that their minor leagues were suddenly threadbare when it came to quality arms. They calculated that they had little to lose by keeping Montero around.

When Noah Syndergaard was placed on the disabled list, joining both Steven Matz and Seth Lugo on it, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson understandably figured that desperate times called for desperate measures. He announced that Rafael Montero had once again been promoted to the Mets and would start against the Miami Marlins Friday night.

If Montero could eat up, say, six innings and not get bombed, then it would be cause for celebration. To quote a line that actor Stacy Keach uttered when playing Mike Hammer in the 1980s CBS series based on the famed fictional Mickey Spillane character, “I expect nothing and I still come back disappointed!”

Sure enough, Montero couldn’t make it through four innings as he gave up five runs and was lucky that he did not give up more. The Mets managed to come back and beat the Marlins, 8-7, which of course was no thanks to Montero.

Montero’s ineffectiveness was practically forgotten about roughly 36 hours later when the Mets announced that Matt Harvey was suspended for a mysterious violation of team rules and thus missed his Sunday start against the Marlins. His teammates didn’t appear to show up for the game either as they got one puny hit in a dreary 7-0 loss.

There was a report that Harvey was suffering a migraine headache as the reason for his failing to come to Citi Field on Saturday. I have found Harvey to be aloof and unfriendly but he deserves the right to defend himself concerning this suspension.

He is also the Mets union player rep so it would be shocking if he didn’t file a grievance with the Major League Baseball Players Association.