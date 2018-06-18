Carroll's Cuisine: How Much Can Jake Take? • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Jacob deGrom has been the best pitcher in the National League for the first half of the 2018 season.

Opposing teams have been lucky to score a run off of him and yet for all of his domination on the mound he has rarely gotten a win because the Mets’ offense, which is anemic to begin with, turns absolutely comatose when he is pitching. Mets third baseman Todd Frazier went over and apologized to him when the Mets once again wasted one of his gems last week losing 2-0 to the Braves in Atlanta.

To his immense credit, deGrom has not lashed out at his teammates the way that Phillies ace Jake Arrieta did at his when the Phils were swept recently by the Giants in San Francisco. By this point deGrom has to be thinking that it’s not enough to pitch like Cy Young; in order to win games he is going to have to hit like Babe Ruth.

Gio Gonzalez, the terrific Washington Nationals starting pitcher who was in town last week as his team was taking on the Yankees, is a big Jacob deGrom fan. “He always gives his team a chance to win the game which is the highest priority for a starter.”

Gonzalez admitted though that wins are the chief stat that stand out when a player retires and is career is dissected particularly when it comes to Hall of Fame balloting by the members of Baseball Writers of America.

The Mets were able to salvage a split with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix over the weekend as they defied everyone’s expectations by scoring four runs in the ninth inning on Sunday to win the game 5-3.

While that certainly boosted the morale of Mets players and their fans, it was yet another dreary offensive performance until that fateful ninth inning when both Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera slugged homers.

Not to be Debbie Downer here but the Mets are not the 1927 Yankees or even the 2018 Yankees. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson built a team that is overly dependent on the long ball. Winning teams, particularly those with strong starting pitching staffs, know how to manufacture runs by getting runners on base as opposed to waiting for the big blast.