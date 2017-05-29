Carroll's Cuisine: Pinstripes Provide H.O.P.E • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – In 2009, Yankees media relations director Jason Zillo started the team’s first ever H.O.P.E. (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) Week.

The idea was to spotlight unsung heroes who donate a lot of time of their time to help those less fortunate than themselves and don’t seek any glory in return. It has quickly become the gold standard in the area of Major League Baseball community relations.

To his credit, Jason Zillo has dug deep over the years to bring awareness to illnesses and adverse situations that few know anything about. A good case in point is last Friday when the Yankees saluted Derek Kilpatrick who attends PS 194 in Whitestone and raised over $16,000 to assist young sufferers of Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD).

Derek’s older brother, Taylor, had this unfortunate condition which means that even the slightest touch (even clothing on skin in some cases) can cause severe burning sensations and other sharp pains.

According to their mom, Denise Kilpatrick, RSD can occur from trauma but it should be noted that the occurrence may not seem very traumatic at the time. Although it’s certainly not common, a stubbed toe or a paper cut can trigger this incessant piercing pain.

The good news is that RSD can be reversed. Thanks to physical therapy and medicines, Taylor is feeling like his old self and will be playing on the Holy Cross High School varsity football team this fall according to his mother.