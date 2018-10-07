Carroll's Cuisine: Remembering Dave Anderson • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The death of longtime New York sportswriter Dave Anderson at age 89 last Thursday set off a wave of tributes including a very touching one from his New York Times colleague, Jamaica High School alum George Vecsey.

Dave Anderson was a sportswriter’s sportswriter. He got to the crux of the matter in his columns without either a predetermined agenda and without regurgitating the obvious. Given his prominence at the nation’s newspaper of record, he had ample opportunities to branch out into radio and television but he was content just being a newspaperman.

One of my biggest thrills was Dave Anderson knowing my name and telling me how much he enjoyed reading my columns when I started out with the Queens Chronicle. That was a priceless boost of confidence for which I will always be grateful

Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom would seem to be the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award next month and his candidacy got a big boost when he was unanimously voted the Baseball Digest MLB Pitcher of the Year by a blue ribbon panel. Baseball Digest, incidentally, has dramatically updated its look as it has ditched dull red & black Reader’s Digest design in favor of a bigger, colorful glossy look under new editor, former New York Yankees media relations director Rick Cerrone.

DeGrom, who is not known for schmoozing with the media, was surprisingly approachable following the Mets’ season finale. I told him that he destroyed the old “Samson and Delilah” biblical tale. “Actually I got stronger when I cut my hair!” he said with a smile.

Two well-known brands in the sports collectibles biz, Topps and Beckett, have teamed up to create a series of ten baseball cards for the best players by position in the history of each MLB team. You can learn more at 30Teams30Weeks.com. Of course the debates will begin instantaneously. For example Jason Isringhausen is named the best relief pitcher in Cardinals history. I would have gone with “The Mad Hungarian,” Al Hrabosky.

As soon as the season ended two Mets left the country. The jury is out as to whether Dominic Smith will live up to billing as the Mets’ first round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft but you can’t knock his effort. He is playing in a Dominican Republic fall league to work on his defense at both first base and in the outfield. Reliever Robert Gsellman, easily the biggest free spirit on the team, is traveling through Europe on his own.

It’s hard not to feel for Yankees first baseman Greg Bird. The slugger stayed fairly healthy compared to the past but slumped just as the Yankees picked up first baseman Luke Voit from the Cardinals in a late July trade. Voit immediately went on a hitting tear. The end result was that Greg Bird was left off of the Yankees post-season roster.