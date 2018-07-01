Carroll's Cuisine: Sandy Steps Aside • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Sandy Alderson’s abrupt departure as Mets general manager last Tuesday in order to fight a recurrence of cancer was sad news and put the team’s woes in perspective.

At age 70 Alderson was right in organizing his priorities. And let’s face it; watching the 2018 Mets has not been good for anyone’s health especially the man who has been the architect of the team.

I’ll miss Sandy’s dry wit as was exemplified by the droll Bob Newhart-style response when he was asked about Matt Harvey leaving the team hotel in San Diego to drive up I-5 to Beverly Hills for a supper club opening and then returning in the middle of the night. “I tend to get disappointed by things I don’t expect. So the short answer is no, I’m not disappointed.!” he replied in a deadpan response to a reporter’s question as he was clearly throwing Harvey under the bus. A week later Harvey was exiled to the Cincinnati Reds.

He is also candid to a fault. Technically Alderson was taking a leave of absence from the Mets but he admitted that his performance this year doesn’t merit his return. As is keeping with their penchant for indecisiveness, the Mets did not name longtime Alderson assistant John Ricco as the interim GM but rather said that all decisions will be made by the triumvirate of Omar Minaya, JP Ricciardi, and Ricco. Committees are nice for coming up with suggestions but you need someone to act the final decisive arbiter.

Omar Minaya would seem to have been the most likely candidate to succeed Alderson and there would have been some satisfaction in that for Omar since Alderson took his job after he was fired at the end of the 2010 season.

My guess is that Omar, who returned to the Mets’ executive suite last year, is not that interested in the position now. First, he relishes to role of scouting for new talent and he has been very good at that throughout his career. Secondly, the Wilpons are not going to let him spend money for A-list free agents the way he did a little more than a decade ago. I doubt that Omar would want a GM job where he was told from the get-go not to approach the agents representing Bryce Harper or Manny Machado when winter comes.

John Ricco has been with the Mets since 2004 and has earned the title of Senior Vice President, Baseball Operations. He held court with the media in the Mets dugout prior to last Wednesday’s drearly 5-3 loss to the Pirates when closer Jeurys Familia did his best impression of a batting practice pitcher. Expect Ricco, who certainly looks the part, to be the man other teams’ general mangers call to discuss trades and there will certainly be some this month.

The Mets managed to salvage a little dignity by winning their Sunday game with the Marlins in Miami, 5-2, behind Steven Matz’s fine pitching. Nonetheless by losing two out of three to the Marlins the Mets have lost an inconceivable twelve consecutive series. Sunday’s win occurred on July 1 and Mets third baseman Todd Frazier showed a keen sense of humor when he told media with a straight face that the Mets were the hottest team in July.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was one of the sports luminaries to attend the launch of New York Sports Tours, which hopes to become the Turner Classic Movies tours or the Gray Line of Big Apple sports historical sites.

Cashman said that he exchanged text messages with Sandy Alderson to wish him well. He also said that he expected to be in touch with his trio of replacements throughout July about trade possibilities.

Not surprisingly Cashman said that his priority is to obtain more starting pitching now that Jordan Montgomery is out for the season recuperating from Tommy John surgery and Sonny Gray has been atrocious as was evidenced by his getting torched by the Boston Red Sox for six runs in the first inning of the Yankees’ 11-0 loss to them on Saturday night.

I asked Brian if he gets amused hearing fans’ trade ideas on sports talk radio. “Some are a bit off the wall but there are others where a light bulb does go off in my head when I hear them,” he replied. Keep those calls coming, fans.