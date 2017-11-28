Carroll's Cuisine: Surprising Knicks, Hard Luck Jets • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The conventional wisdom at the start of the season was that the Knicks could challenge the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers for the honors of being the worst team in NBA history.

After all their “big” off-season free agent signing was Tim Hardaway, Jr. who was OK but no great shakes when he played for the Knicks previously.

Scott Perry, in his first trade since becoming Knicks general manager, dealt the team’s biggest name, Carmelo Anthony, to the Oklahoma City Thunder for center Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott, and a 2018 second round draft choice. It sure looked like a one-sided dump of a deal in the Thunder’s favor.

Knicks management may finally be having the last laugh. Tim Hardaway, Jr. has become the offensive force that Carmelo Anthony was. Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott (a.k.a. Doug McBuckets) have given the Knicks offensive weapons that they haven’t had in years.

Current Knicks forward Michael Beasley was selected by the Miami Heat who had the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He did not live up to that lofty status and has had a journeyman career playing in such places as Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Memphis, Houston, Phoenix, and of course Miami and New York.

Beasley chuckled when I told him that he could get a job with the Weather Channel after he retires since he has worked in so many different climates. “The worst was Phoenix in the summer. I turned on my hose to cool off when I was outside and I got a third-degree burn on my leg!”

The Knicks’ cable home, MSG Networks, had a little fun with the team’s best start in years last Thursday by running repeats of all of forward Kristaps Porzingis’s big games this season. MSG cleverly called the Turkey Day promotion, “Thankszingis.”

You have to feel for second-year Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks and head coach Kenny Atkinson who once again have to deal with injuries to key players.

Point guard Jeremy Lin, who missed most of last season, is out for all of this one as well because of a knee injury he suffered on opening night. Lin’s backcourt partner, D’Angelo Russell, also hurt his leg and had to have arthroscopic surgery. He is expected to return sometime this season but no one knows when.

The NBA schedule dovetailed very nicely with the Thanksgiving holiday this year for a pair of Queens natives. Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn told me that he was going to have dinner with his mom in Springfield Gardens when I spoke to him prior to the start of last Wednesday’s Knicks-Raptors game.

Moe Harkless who played at Forest Hills High School, St. John’s University, and is now a member of the Portland Trailblazers, got a chance to spend time back home because his team played the Brooklyn Nets on Friday and then the Knicks this past Monday.