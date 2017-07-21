Carroll’s Cuisine: Things To Do This Summer • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio grew up in the Bronx and he admitted that he felt like a kid standing in the Brewers dugout at Yankee Stadium just before the All-Star break “I grew up a big Yankees fan.

I was at the old Yankee Stadium on Opening Day 1966. I remember sitting in the bleachers and that (Yankees ace) Mel Stottlemyer lost 2-1.” He still referred to the Yankees as “we” which shows that even team owners still have a special place in their hearts for their childhood teams.

A Canadian company, Rakuten, has an e-reader called Kobo which is challenging Amazon’s Kindle Fire and Barnes & Noble’s NOOK for market share. Its new Kobo Aura H2O model allows you to read your favorite sports books by the pool or the beach without fear because it is waterproof.

If you are looking for a nearby fun summer getaway get down to the Jersey Shore. You can catch the Phillies’ South Atlantic League affiliate, the Lakewood Blueclaws who play in one of the nicest minor league ballparks around, First Energy Field. A terrific place to stay is the Freehold Radisson which is about 30 minutes to the beach; 20 minutes to Great Adventure; and about an hour to Philadelphia if you want to catch a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park.

Toy Insider is a trade publication for all things related to play and they held their annual summer expo last week.

It was fun to see iconic brands doing well by staying cutting edge. You can now make very sophisticated works of art on an Etch-A-Sketch while Crayola has come up with a coloring brush that only works on their special paper so that kids can’t do mischief on the walls, carpets, furniture, or their clothes. Play-Doh now tries to use its kneading dough to teach kids math and the alphabet. Wicked Cool Toys is reintroducing the beloved animatronic talking bear, Teddy Ruxpin, which made its debut 30 years ago.

Of course changing times have always meant new products. Play-Doh now has an organic competitor in Green Toys’ Dough Sets whose tactile compounds are comprised of baking flour and not chemicals. Remote control toys have been around since the 1960s but WowWee’s MiP robots take it to the next level.

Kids and bicycles have always gone together. When I was growing up Schwinn had a virtual monopoly. These days they are getting competition from upstarts as Tuesday Cycles and Dynacraft.

Speaking of bikes, NYC & Company, the Big Apple’s convention and visitors bureau is making a hard push to get tourists to visit the more remote island parts of our city this summer such as Randall’s Island, City Island, and Governors Island where bicycle riding is certainly encouraged.

The hot weather means that nearly all of us sweat off calories even when we aren’t exercising. The good news is that you can have less guilt indulging in desserts. A new company. Sweetaly, has created 3-oz. glass cups of Italian dessert favorites as tiramisu, lemon ricotta cheesecake, chocolate mousse, and two types of panna cotta, cappuccino and sea salted caramel. It’s decadent but at least it’s portion controlled to assuage guilt!

If you want a healthier snack that is still fun to eat, YumEarth lines of lollipops, licorice, fruit snacks, and gum drops that are free of anything artificial; are free of the best-known allergens; and are a good source of Vitamin C.

Summer is also a great time to enjoy seafood specialties. Chincoteague Seafood’s Gordon’s Whole Ocean Cocktail Clams is a delightful seasonal treat (log onto chincoteagueseafood.com for more info.)