Rundown & One: Tribeca Film Festival & Earth Day • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The Tribeca Film Festival runs from now until April 30.

A documentary simply titled “Mike and the Mad Dog,” looks back at the nearly 19-year run of WFAN’s afternoon drivetime duo as well as the lives of both Mike Francesa and Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo both before and after their partnership which ran from 1989-2008.

Mike and Chris are arguably the most famous duo in New York radio history. This documentary will eventually be shown on ESPN as part of its “30 for 30″ film series. Two other documentaries that were getting buzz even before their first screening.

“Get Me Roger Stone,” which looks at the life of the longtime Republican operative who is renown for taking the axiom “All’s fair in love and war” to the limit when it comes to political contests. Stone has been a longtime associate of President Trump so you know that the 2016 election will get a lot of attention here.

“Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” details the life of the most famous record company executive in history and some wags might add most overpraised as well.

The Tribeca Film Festival will be showing world debuts and season premiers of select shows from Hulu, Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Spike, USA Network, Seeso, CNN and PBS as well as showcasing independently made pilots from aspiring television showrunners who are hoping to catch the eye of a TV network programming exec.

On the topic of television, next month the various broadcast networks will be holding their annual Upfront presentations in which they reveal their new programs to advertisers and the media.

CBS, the most watched network in the US, is expected to launch a prequel to its highly successful “The Big Bang Theory” when it is expected to introduce “Young Sheldon.”

Pop TV, CBS-owned cable network that is competing with NBC’s E! and Bravo, has quietly become a home for intriguing comedies as evidenced by “Schitt’s Creek” that stars Eugene Levy; “Nightcap,” the terrific satire of late night talk shows that has the always welcome Ali Wentworth as a frazzled producer; and “Return of the Mac” which is a fictitious look at the daily life of Joey McIntryre of New Kids On The Block fame. Last week Pop TV executives announced that film star Keanu Reeves will star in a detective comedy called “Swedish Dicks” this fall.

Saturday marks the 47th anniversary of the first Earth Day which celebrates ecology. Granted, the occasion probably won’t be as joyous given how the current administration has tried to gut the Environmental Protection Agency. It should be noted that the EPA was started during President Nixon’s administration and its first secretary was Alaska governor Wally Hickel and both were Republicans.

As consumers became more ecologically aware, many companies started producing “green products” which claimed to be environmentally friendly. The marketplace wasn’t kind to a lot of them as either they were too pricy or their performance was lacking. Good luck finding any “green batteries” these days.

One company that has stood the test of time is Earth Friendly Products which just celebrated its 50th anniversary last week. Its Ecos line of detergents, soaps, and all-purpose cleaners does not use harsh chemicals but rather extracts from various fruits and vegetables. Earth Friendly Products’ success has spawned worthy competitors such as Seventh Generation and Lemi Shine.

The semi-annual Spa Week is taking place in New York this week as a number of ritzy spas are offering various treatments at discount prices. For more information log onto spaweek.com