Carroll’s Cuisine: TV Networks, Why Not? • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The major TV networks traditionally use the third week of May to preview their upcoming shows to advertisers and the media and they were out in full force last week.

NBC Sports CEO Mark Lazarus touted that his network will be broadcasting the 2018 Winter Olympics as well as Super Bowl LII. The upcoming Stanley Cup was not mentioned. My guess is that the New York audience did not want to know about it in light of the Rangers being eliminated from the NHL playoffs by the Ottawa Senators last week.

Telemundo, NBC’s Spanish language network, will be broadcasting the 2018 World Cup while Fox Sports will have the English broadcast rights for the US market.

Univision, Telemundo’s bigger rival, will once again be offering lots of soccer by televising the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) tournament and the Mexican League (Liga MX).

Sports seemed to get as much play at the Fox Upfront as their primetime lineup did. Alex Rodriguez told the audience at the Beacon Theater than he is excited to be a part of Fox’s baseball telecasts but admitted that he wished that they would pay him what the Yankees did.

Fox’s Sunday NFL team of Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer donned hip-hop apparel and broke into an impressive rap complete with spot-on choreography. Fox Sports’ lead anchor, Joe Buck, showed a wicked comedic wit as he hosted the segment. Fox Broadcasting CEO Gary Newman told me afterwards that he would like to see Buck host either a reality or variety show in the near future.

I ran into former NFL linebacker Tony Gonzalez who recently left CBS’s NFL pregame show to join Fox’s. He admitted that geography was a major consideration in that he lives in LA where Fox originates their show and it was tiring to jet across the country every week to New York which is the home of CBS’s “NFL Today.”

Turner Sports reminded ad buyers about their sizable portfolio that includes March Madness college basketball, Major League Baseball, and the NBA on TNT.

In a gutsy move, Turner allowed an unscripted conversation between NBA legend and Turner Sports NBA air personality Shaquille O’Neal, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and TBS late night talk show host Conan O’Brien to take place on the stage at the Theater at Madison Square Garden midway during their Upfront presentation.

To say that it resembled a Friar’s Club roast would be an understatement. Nonetheless it achieved the objective that Turner is a major player in the entertainment industry on a variety of fronts.