Carroll's Cuisine: The US Open’s 5-0, Amazin' Day • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The gathering of the world’s best tennis players to compete in this country’s Grand Slam tournament is always a magnificent sporting event but this year it’s extra special as the US Open is commemorating its 50th anniversary.

I am not sure if it was meant to be timed with the golden anniversary of the Open but the United States Tennis Association is debuting the new Louis Armstrong Stadium. Armstrong resembles a smaller version of Arthur Ashe Stadium and it too has a retractable roof in case of inclement weather.

In a nice touch the USTA held its Armstrong ribbon cutting ceremony during last week’s Qualifying Tournament which was free to the public. Tennis legends Michael Chang and James Blake defeated the Douglaston sibling duo of John and Patrick McEnroe in an exhibition doubles match to inaugurate Armstrong.

As I wrote last week, the Qualifying Tournament is arguably the best spectator sports bargain around. The word apparently has gotten out on it as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was almost as crowded as it is during the second week of the Open. Most of the concession stands were open and did brisk business.

A number of familiar names from past US Opens whose ranking had slipped in the past year had to gain entry for the main draw by winning the qualifiers. Among those who had to go this route were Eugenie Bouchard, Donald Young, and Tommy Robredo.

All those attending this year’s US Open should make it their business to catch the Ashe’68 VR Experience at the Chase Indoor Pavilion. By putting on a virtual reality headset you are transported to the US Open’s original home, the West Side Tennis Club, where Arthur Ashe has just defeated Tom Okker to win the very first US Open in 1968.

Director Rex Miller has carefully blended original footage of Ashe being interviewed by the likes of Howard Cosell and Heywood Hale Broun as well as commentary by the CBS Sports broadcasters at the 1968 US Open, Bud Collins and Jack Kramer, with reenactments that were staged recently at the West Side Tennis Club. Rising American tennis player Chris Eubanks portrays the then 25 year-old Arthur Ashe.

While at the exhibit be sure to pay attention the blown-up black & white photos on the walls. My favorite is that of Ashe talking to a teen attendant in the cramped West Side Tennis Club locker room who is wearing a Forest Hills High School gym t-shirt.

The Open has become a favorite spot for foodies and the prices are reasonable. Try the margherita pizza at Neapolitan Express; the fish & chips at Fish Shack by David Burke; and my favorite, the Black Angus steak sandwich at Pat LaFrieda Meat Co. Their milk shakes are quite good and the wait is shorter than at the Ben & Jerry’s concession.