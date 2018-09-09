Carroll's Cuisine: Will David Wright Play Ball? • Latino Sports

New York, NY – One of legendary journalist HL Mencken’s most famous quotes was “When somebody says it’s not about the money, it’s about the money.”

I immediately thought of it last Friday afternoon after hearing de facto acting Mets general manager John Ricco verbally twist himself into a pretzel explaining to the media that the Mets are in no hurry to activate their captain David Wright because they want to make sure that he is 100 % ready to contribute to the team as a starting player. Ricco claimed that was the Mets’ only concern.

The tone of Ricco’s voice made it clear that the Mets were not exactly rolling out the red carpet to welcome back their captain and franchise face. Wright has been unable to play the last two years because of a variety of back and neck issues and some of them are chronic.

To his immense credit, David has worked hard against all odds to resume his baseball career. Major League Baseball team rosters can expand up to 40 players in September so you’d think that the possible return of one of the most popular players in team history would make Mets executives ecstatic.

That’s not the case however because the Mets have been recouping tens of millions from their insurance policy on Wright’s lucrative long-term contract which runs through the end of 2020. The moment that the Mets place David Wright on their active roster the insurance checks stop coming.

Mets ownership fears that they’ll be financially on the hook over the next two years for a player who may be a shell of himself. Wright is now 35 years old and hasn’t played since early in the 2016 season so those worries are not unfounded. Of course Mets CEO Fred Wilpon knew that Wright would be on the downside of his career at this juncture even if he had stayed healthy.

Ricco looked like a deer in the headlights when I asked him if the insurance company had the right to have their own physicians examine Wright. “Normally that happens before the policy goes into effect,” he told me. He added that he was unaware if the insurance company had inquired recently about Wright.

I then asked Ricco if Wright had told him that he was ready to play for the Mets at this point. Ricco demurred and said that he hadn’t spoke to him recently.All of this places David Wright in a rather untenable situation. He has always had a great relationship with the Wilpon family and he certainly doesn’t want to put them in an economic bind.

On the other hand, David has always been a straight shooter and if he feels like he can play again then he will not hesitate to state that. This story could get ugly very shortly.