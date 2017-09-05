Carroll's Cuisine: Finding Good Within The Amazins • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Houston got its revenge on Harvey last Saturday. Unfortunately for the Mets, it was the Houston Astros who battered starting pitcher Matt Harvey for seven runs in two innings. It was Harvey’s first start in over two months as he was forced to go on the disabled list with yet another right shoulder injury in mid-June.

Mets management will breathe a sigh of relief if and when the Mets win their 63rd game of the season since that would mean that the team couldn’t lose 100 games this year. Yes, it’s been that kind of dreadful season when that is a key organizational September goal.

Wayne Randazzo, who hosts the Mets pre and postgame shows on their flagship radio home, 710 WOR, did a nice job filling in for SNY TV play-by-play broadcaster Gary Cohen last week when the Mets were in Cincinnati to take on the Reds. Randazzo has a nice relaxed way of calling a game which was reminiscent of Vin Scully.

I was somewhat surprised that veteran Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia complained about Red Sox hitters trying to bunt on him to get on base knowing that he has bad knees. He certainly realized that teams always look for their opponents’ Achilles heel as part of their game strategy.

Tennis legend and Douglaston native John McEnroe has just published, “But Seriously,” (Little, Brown) which is the follow-up to his bestseller “You Cannot Be Serious.”

McEnroe riffs on dealing with aging; his relationships with peers Bjorn Borg and Ivan Lendl; appearing on an episode of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; opening his Sporttime tennis academy on Randall’s Island; and lots more. It’s a quick read and you can’t help but hear Johnny Mac’s voice as you turn the pages.

It’s tough for a lot of us to get back into work/school mode but that’s what we all have to do now that Labor Day has passed. If you are having trouble getting going in the morning then you might want to get a Keurig coffee maker and try the Green Mountain Coffee Dark Magic K-Cup pods.