Cashman: Comfortable with Yankees Moves • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: When the non- waiver trade deadline concluded Tuesday afternoon the Yankees improved their starting rotation and their bullpen also gained an addition. GM Brian Cashman said he was extremely busy and it went to the deadline.

“Checked every color of the rainbow,” he said prior to the Yankees 6-3 win over the revamped Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx. “We did a lot of different things for a lot of different reasons. Ultimately all we want to do is win, and win as many games as we possibly can.” And with the additions of Jach Britton from the Orioles, J.A. Happ from the Blue Jays and Lance Lynn from the Twins, the Yankees filled some needs in their quest to catch the first place Red Sox.

Though Happ, who got the win Sunday in his Yankees debut, may miss his next start. He is the latest New York pitcher to go down with a hand, foot and mouth virus. Last week, Noah Syndergaard of the Mets came down with the same condition and missed a start.

Regardless this was a successful few days for Cashman and the Yankees. The additions of Happ and Lynn boost the starting rotation and after a Wednesday matinee with the Orioles its a four-game series up in Boston. Needless to say, the Yankees look to split or take three of four.

A sweep may be asking too much. Boston does not lose much and hardly do that at Fenway Park with the best home record in baseball. “You wonder what their record would be if they weren’t playing us,” Cashman said. “Because when we go head to head, we do some damage against them and it doesn’t seem like anybody else is capable.”

But the Yankees started to take care of their own business Tuesday night. They have to beat teams that are playing for pride and rebuilding for next year. The Orioles who pulled off five trades in the past few days are in that rebuilding stage and getting younger. And after the Red Sox series, the next 24 games for the Yankees are against the White Sox, Texas, Tampa Bay, Toronto, a makeup with the Mets, Miami, three more with the Orioles, the worst team in baseball, and three more with the White Sox and two with Detroit to end the month of August,

These are of course all teams that the Yankees can defeat. The Red Sox face some of the elite in the American League that include interleague games at first place Philadelphia and home games against the central leading Cleveland Indians. Boston has the rougher schedule down the stretch in September.

So Cashman went to work and in the process also obtained over $3 million in international slot money, revenue that is important in signing international players that include those from Cuba, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

“Moves we are comfortable with,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be splashy. It just has to work. And his manager, Aaron Boone ,also understands what his GM did. The Yankees won’t be satisfied with finishing second to the Red Sox and accepting that one-game wild card game in October.

Said Boone, “I feel that Cash and the front office went out and got us some significant pieces to kind of finish off our club and put us in a position to finish off what has been the start of a really good season for us.”

And you can’t disagree with the moves. Cashman did not give up big time prospects and got the help that was needed, though not the Mets Jacob deGrom or the Ray’s Chris Archer for the rotation two of the elite pitchers in baseball and with teams that also are in a rebuild process.

Instead, Happ with a good history pitching against the Red Sox, will get another turn after missing the scheduled start up at Fenway Park and due to the unexpected virus. Lynn, scheduled to arrive in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon, will be placed in their strong bullpen or become a sixth starter. And with Luis Severino in a struggle the past month, Lynn can fill that slot and give the Yankees ace some needed arm rest.

“They’re the team we’re chasing, they’re the team we want to chase,” Cashman said about the Red Sox. The chances are better for the Yankees after the moves before the non waiver trade deadline.

THE GAME: Masahiro Tanaka extended his scoreless innings streak Tuesday night against the Orioles, six innings on three hits in the Yankees win. He struck out eight after a 31- pitch first inning and settled down as the Yankees gained a game on the Red Sox. They go into Wednesday trailing the division leaders by five games…

The big blast came off the bat of Miguel Andujar in the fifth inning, his 13th home run of the season that went into the left center field bleachers off Orioles starter and loser Yefry Ramirez. Comment

Rich Mancuso: [email protected]