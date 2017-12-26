CC Sabathia Resigns With The Yanks • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – The New York Yankees announced today they have re-signed LHP CC Sabathia to a one-year contract for the 2018 season.

Sabathia was originally signed by the Yankees as a free agent to a seven-year contract on December 20, 2008. Following the 2011 season, he agreed to a one-year extension for the 2016 season and an additional vesting club option for 2017.

Sabathia, 37, has spent nine seasons with the Yankees (2009-17), going 120-73 with a 3.75 ERA (1,657.2IP, 690ER) in 255 starts. On the Yankees’ all-time franchise lists, he ranks sixth among pitchers in strikeouts (1,453), 11th in starts, is tied for 13th in wins and places 14th in innings pitched.

He has made the fifth-most starts by a Yankees pitcher who began his Major League career with another team, trailing only Red Ruffing (391), Waite Hoyt (276), Bob Shawkey (274) and Herb Pennock (268). Sabathia is the only Yankees pitcher to appear for the team each season since 2009, and only OF Brett Gardner (10 seasons since 2008) has played more seasons for the team among current Yankees.

In 2017, Sabathia went 14-5 (.737) with a 3.69 ERA (148.2IP, 61ER) in 27 starts, while the Yankees went 19-8 in those appearances. He tied for fourth in the American League in winning percentage, and his team-leading 14 wins matched his highest total since 2012 (15-6). During the regular season, Sabathia went 9-0 with a 1.71 ERA (68.1IP, 13ER) in 10 starts following a Yankees loss.

As a Yankee in the postseason, Sabathia is 8-3 with a 3.29 ERA (101.1IP, 37ER) in 18 appearances (including 17 starts). He made four playoff starts in 2017, going 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA (19.0IP, 5ER), as the Yankees advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2012.

Since making his Major League debut in 2001, Sabathia has a 237-146 (.619) record with a 3.70 ERA and 2,846K in 509 career starts, marking the most wins, starts, strikeouts and innings pitched (3,317.0IP) in the Majors over the stretch. Over the same span, he ranks second in complete games (38) and quality starts (302), and is tied for third in shutouts (12).

He has pitched in 17 Major League seasons (2001-17), second-most among pitchers active in 2017 behind only Bartolo Colón (20). He is one of 22 pitchers all time – and the only active pitcher – to make at least 25 starts in 16-or-more seasons (2001-13, ’15-17). He is one of only five players – and the only pitcher – to appear in at least one game in each season since 2001, joining OF Carlos Beltrán, INF Adrian Beltre, INF Albert Pujols and OF Ichiro Suzuki.

The Vallejo, Calif., native ranks 18th on Baseball’s all-time strikeouts list, surpassing Frank Tanana (2,773), Cy Young (2,799), Mike Mussina (2,813) and Mickey Lolich (2,832) in 2017. He is a six-time All-Star (2003-04, ’07, ’10-12) and won the 2007 American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Cleveland Indians, going 19-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 209K.