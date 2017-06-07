CC Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation Charity Tournament • Latino Sports

Credit: PitCCh In Foundation

New York, NY – On Monday, June 5 at Bowlmor Times Sqaure, New York Yankees’ pitcher CC and Amber Sabathia’s PitCCh In Foundation presented All Stars of New York Charity Bowling Tournament.

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) served as the title sponsor. The night featured a tournament style bowling competition. In the championship round, CC Sabathia coached Team PitCCh In Foundation and David “Big Papi” Ortiz lead Team Manhattan Beer. In the end, Big Papi’s team came out on top and took home the trophy.

Many New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox players including Aaron Judge, Dellin Betances, David Price and Mookie Betts cheered on the final two teams ahead of their own rivalry series starting on Tuesday. DJ Cipha Sounds served as host.

All proceeds benefited the PitCCh In Foundation to enrich the lives of inner city youth in the New York Tri-State Area and Northern California.

CC Sabathia and friends donated some incredible experiences and memorabilia to support the PitCCh In Foundation in conjunction with All Stars of New York.

Until June 9, visit www.IfOnly.com/PitCChInFdn to bid on items including: The Ultimate Yankees Experience – visit CC Sabathia in the bullpen before game, front row Legends seats; signed memorabilia; spend a day shadowing radio icon, Angie Martinez; private VIP lounge reservation at The 40/40 Club in New York City; and a signed Aaron Judge bat.

About The PitCCH In Foundation

The PitCCh In Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded by New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and his wife Amber. The foundation’s mission is to enrich the lives of inner city youth by raising their self-esteem through educational and athletic activities in the New York Tri-State area and Northern California.

The foundation showcases three signature programs that provide young people with the tools to be successful in school and on the field: All Star Baseball Clinic, Youth Backpack Program and Holiday Caravan. Additionally, the PitCCh In Foundation is dedicated to supporting and renovating baseball fields in the inner-city.