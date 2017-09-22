CCCADI Event: Trade/itions [This Saturday] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – In our current era of systematic racism, gender-based violence, neo-fascism, and religious intolerance, a pioneering New York City based cultural arts organization is hosting Trade/itions, a multimedia event set to interrupt toxic narratives about people of color through the elevation of art, culture, and sacred traditions of the African Diaspora.

On September 23rd, the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI), in partnership with the Aaron Davis Hall of the City University of New York (160 Convent Ave, NY, NY 10031), will once again deploy art and culture in the service of social justice through their annual Trade/itions multimedia event exploring contemporary manifestations of the African Spiritual traditions that enslaved Africans brought to the west during the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Now in its 2nd year, Trade/itions will be held at Aaron Davis Hall. The gathering will showcase the various expressions of the Yoruba, Dahomey, and Kongo derived traditions of the Americas from international cultures, including Cuba, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Brazil, Trinidad, and the United States.

The event will incorporate traditional and contemporary performances, critical discussions, and film screenings by professors, thought leaders, artists, and activists. Trade/itions showcases how sacred traditions have adapted, survived, and transformed in the Western Hemisphere and to the 21st Century.

“When we look around us, we see a world that has gone back in time, to a social climate that actively threatens our right to education, health, environment and quality of life. This is what our ancestors and forefathers struggled against and now it’s on us to continue their work,” shared Dr. Marta Moreno Vega, the organization’s founder and president.

Ultimately, the event seeks to provide a space to identify connections and tools to use in today’s struggles for social justice and cultural equity.

“Trade/itions gives us an opportunity to connect with the sacred traditions that our people used as a way to exert their existence and power in an incredibly oppressive and grueling context; it gives us the opportunity to learn from that past and adapt their tools of liberation to today’s world,”she added.

Participating performers, traditional leaders and experts include: Ella Andall, DJ Rich Medina, Dr. Jacob Olupona, Dr. Gloria Rodriguez, Valnizia Pereira, Navasha Daya, Dr. Akissi Britton, Dowoti Desir, Roger Bonair Agard, Neg Mawon, Maya Louisa, WUNMI, DJ Carlos Mena, Loira Limbal, Kwayera Archer Cunningham, Eliciana Nascimento, Dr. Sheriden Booker, Dr. Funlayo Wood, Alafia, Dr. Rachel Harding, Onaje Woodbine, Carlos De Oliveira, David Sosa, Dominick Guerriero, Yasser Tejeda y Palotre, Regine Roumain, Ayoka Wiles,among many others.

Also, there will be the USA Film Premiere of Ancestral Voices: Part II, a film that connects the dots between various African based traditions and teaches us how to enhance our spiritual growth.

Additionally, the event will host an intergenerational concert featuring Caribbean songstress Ella Andall, Neosoul Princess Navasha Daya, and Hip-Hop Queens Oshun. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to hurricane relief efforts.

CCCADI has spent over 40 years championing cultural equity at a local, national, and international level, pioneering initiatives that empower African descendants to claim and share their own stories. Trade/itions offers a powerful space to fulfill on this mission.

About the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI): CCCADI values, connects, and advocates for the traditions, history, culture, and advancement of the African Diaspora. Through the dual tenants of arts and advocacy, CCCADI aims to create a paradigm shift within the global community toward cultural equity and social justice via new standards, policies, and language.

The Center has been, and will remain, an accessible community resource, and a “first voice” institution, which produces culturally grounded, purpose-driven, and activist-oriented works, while simultaneously serving as a beacon of motivation and inspiration for many. Visit CCCADI in their new landmark facility at 120 E. 125th Street in East Harlem and online at www.cccadi.org

BEHIND THE TRADE/ITIONS NAME: The name Trade/itions is a wordplay, a combination of trade and traditions, that reflects on the misnaming of the African Holocaust, more than 500 years of enslavement of Africans and their inhuman distribution throughout the world.

The misuse of the world, trade, implies a level of exchange between the enslavers and the enslaved. The reframing of the enslavement of Africans directly addresses the continuing trauma and miseducation that attempts to erase the contributions of African descendants and the impeded systemic racism and discriminatory practices that continue to marginalize African descendants within the United States.