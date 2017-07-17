Cespedes Failed To Deliver In Mets Loss to Cards • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – You can say this is expected with the New York Mets and their season of 2017. The come from behind wins have been few and that was the situation again Monday night at Citi Field in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. And this was an opportunity to get a win with Yoenis Cespedes at the plate in the ninth inning.

But Cespedes who had the 3-0 count with two runners on hit a game ending double-play ball. It was another disappointing loss for New York and after winning their first two over the Rockies after the all-star break, the Mets have dropped their last two.

Cespedes was not available for comment and that is nothing new. Before media could ask he was out the door and headed home with family. The Mets postgame clubhouse was quiet and it was expected after going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranding nine runners off five St. Louis pitchers.

“It has to be his pitch,” manager Terry Collins said about the Cespedes DP ball. “Got to get something good to hit and he didn’t.” Cespedes did make contact but the Brett Cecil pitch went 6-4-3 and for a perfect game ending double play in a game that once again has epitomized this Mets season of struggles.

Some highlights were the home run balls hit from Lucas Duda and Michael Conforto, their 16th respectively. Duda hit a solo in the sixth inning and Conforto hit one to the opposite field in right-center in the fifth.

As for the Mets trying to make an impact in the second half these are the type of games they need to win. Not driving in runs and getting the big hit, also seeing starter Zack Wheeler go 5.1 innings, that is not the way to go on a run.

“Can’t go on a run if you don’t get consistent pitching,” said Collins. “If not you’re not going on any type of run. These teams are too good this time of year.”

But the Cardinals are not that good, even though they are closer to a postseason run at 45-47 and still in a hunt for a possible NL wildcard. They committed three errors in an inning, the sixth, that led to a two-run Mets inning,

It comes down to innings pitched and getting the hits. Once again the Mets failed in their attempt and whatever momentum they got from those two wins after the break has quickly disappeared. They need Cespedes and more production besides the 2-for-4 from Jay Bruce.

And the return of Hansel Robles can no longer be looked at getting it right. Recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, Robles was no different from his last outing at Citi Field. Tommy Pham broke the game open with a three-run homer off Robles in the sixth inning.

What made that home run worse, it came off Roble’s first pitch. And these are the situations that have come to be known as to why this is not the season for the New York Mets. They will try again Tuesday night when Rafael Montero, 1-5, gets the start.