Chatting With Ballplayers Off The Field • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – When the Yankees acquired pitcher Michael Pineda from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for then their top catching prospect, Jesus Montero, in early 2012 they though that they had a young ace who they could count on for many years to come.

While Pineda has shown flashes of brilliance, more often than not his command has been shaky. Even worse, it seems like he misses large stretches of the season recovering from injuries. This year has been no different as Pineda will miss the rest of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Baseball players more often than not don’t get time to enjoy the city that they work in during the season so the All-Star break is a rare chance for them to do just that. Mets reliever Fernando Salas told me that he spent his break walking the streets of Manhattan and marveling at the skyscrapers while his comrade in the bullpen, Chasen Bradford, was able to get a ticket to “The Book of Mormon,” which after all of these years on Broadway is still a very tough ticket.

Bradford grew up in Las Vegas and thus has always had a deep appreciation for all facets of the entertainment industry. Interestingly the Mets’ Triple-A minor league affiliate is the Las Vegas 51s and both he, and Paul Sewald, who also grew up in Sin City, were able to live in their childhood homes while playing there.

On Sunday the Mets optioned Bradford back to the Las Vegas 51s in order to give yet another chance to perpetually disappointing reliever Hansel Robles.

You can include Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson in the majority of folks who don’t think that UFC champ Connor McGregor has a chance against Floyd Mayweather. “I’m sure that McGregor learned boxing as part of his mixed martial arts training just as I had to play the infield and pitch as part of my baseball training. Nonetheless, he is going to take on arguably the greatest boxer in history in a boxing match. I don’t see how he can win.”

Although it got a fraction of the media attention that the Thursday Mayweather-McGregor wrestling-style press conference at Barclays Center received, the Saturday night fight card at the Nassau Coliseum, the first there in over 30 years, was successful both in terms of the gate and the action in the ring. The bouts were also shown nationally on Fox and Fox Sports 1.

Marcus Browne TKO’d the previously undefeated Sean Monaghan in three rounds while Omar Figueroa did the same to Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero. The results of the headline match was somewhat surprising because Robert Guerrero has gone up against some big names including Floyd Mayweather. Perhaps it’s time for Guerrero to give up the ghost and retire.

Bob Wolff, the longtime sportscaster, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 96 was too nice a gentleman to be part of what sports talk radio has become. He found it abhorrent to insult anyone.

Wolff was a consummate pro who could call any sport. Longtime Knicks fans will remember that he was the TV voice of their team during their 1969 and 1973 NBA championship seasons. He chuckled when I told him that the only way that the Knicks could win a future title was to bring him back to the broadcast booth.