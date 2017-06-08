Chowing Down Tonight's Menu At Yankee Stadium • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After two innings of Thursday Night Baseball here at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers are currently leading their American League rivals, the Boston Red Sox by a 1-0 score in the third inning.
Yankees RHP Michael Pineda is off to a solid start as he’s already struck out three batters in 2.2 innings of work. One of favorite things about Yankee Stadium is the food. On game days, I eat light so by the time I arrive to the Yankee Stadium, I’m hungry. Famished and ready to go, I eat majority of my meals at Sheppard’s Place, the place where Media of all kinds eat and shoot the breeze.
On an average game, I consume plenty of fruit, salad, water and two cups of coffee. As far as the main meal goes, I usually eat a kids portion of it. At my age, my food intake is broken up into 80% greens and 20% beef, chicken and seafood.
To be honest, some days are harder than others.
There are days when I simply want to chuck my routine and gorge on whatever is greasy and unhealthy. If I wanted too, I could. I workout every day. As a result, I have the option of a cheat date or whatever it’s now called. However, I’m not convinced it’s worth my time.
Today, while reviewing today’s game notes, I noticed tonight’s menu. Right off the bat, I’m going to level with you. I tried a little bit of everything because it read well and I craved it. Ah, the power of suggestion. As powerful as it was, it was only strong enough to try the foods in small portions. Remember, I have to workout tomorrow morning.
Here’s what I tried…
- Lobel’s of New York shaved prime NY Strip Steak (Located in Section 134)
- Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque Pork Slider (Located in Section 132)
- Mozzarella Joint Delicious Sandwich(Located in 200 Level Bleachers)
As delicious at it was, it pained me to eat so little. Before I complete this article so I can eat my salad, Yankees C Gary Sanchez blasted his seventh home run of the season. Thanks to Sanchez’s three-run homer, the Pinstripes lead Boston by a 4-0 score in the bottom of the third inning. With plenty of baseball to be played, anything can happen…