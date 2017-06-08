Chowing Down Tonight's Menu At Yankee Stadium • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After two innings of Thursday Night Baseball here at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers are currently leading their American League rivals, the Boston Red Sox by a 1-0 score in the third inning.

Yankees RHP Michael Pineda is off to a solid start as he’s already struck out three batters in 2.2 innings of work. One of favorite things about Yankee Stadium is the food. On game days, I eat light so by the time I arrive to the Yankee Stadium, I’m hungry. Famished and ready to go, I eat majority of my meals at Sheppard’s Place, the place where Media of all kinds eat and shoot the breeze.

On an average game, I consume plenty of fruit, salad, water and two cups of coffee. As far as the main meal goes, I usually eat a kids portion of it. At my age, my food intake is broken up into 80% greens and 20% beef, chicken and seafood.

To be honest, some days are harder than others.

There are days when I simply want to chuck my routine and gorge on whatever is greasy and unhealthy. If I wanted too, I could. I workout every day. As a result, I have the option of a cheat date or whatever it’s now called. However, I’m not convinced it’s worth my time.

Today, while reviewing today’s game notes, I noticed tonight’s menu. Right off the bat, I’m going to level with you. I tried a little bit of everything because it read well and I craved it. Ah, the power of suggestion. As powerful as it was, it was only strong enough to try the foods in small portions. Remember, I have to workout tomorrow morning.

Here’s what I tried…

Lobel’s of New York shaved prime NY Strip Steak (Located in Section 134)

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque Pork Slider (Located in Section 132)

Mozzarella Joint Delicious Sandwich(Located in 200 Level Bleachers)

As delicious at it was, it pained me to eat so little. Before I complete this article so I can eat my salad, Yankees C Gary Sanchez blasted his seventh home run of the season. Thanks to Sanchez’s three-run homer, the Pinstripes lead Boston by a 4-0 score in the bottom of the third inning. With plenty of baseball to be played, anything can happen…