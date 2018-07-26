Christopher "Pitufo" Diaz: "I Worked 15 Years For This" • Latino Sports

Diaz and Masayuki Ito to battle for vacant WBO 130-Pound TItle

LIVE on Saturday at Kissimmee Civic Center, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (23-0, 15 KOs) will have the crowd on his side Saturday evening at the Kissimmee Civic Center when he takes on Japan’s Masayuki Ito (23-1-1) for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title.

Kissimmee is home to a large Puerto Rican population, and Diaz is seeking to become the fifth current male world champion from the “Island of Enchantment.”

Ito, who has fought solely in Japan as a professional, will look to become the ninth 130-pound world champion in the rich fighting history of his homeland.

Diaz-Ito and the 10-round welterweight showdown between Artemio Reyes and Gabriel Bracero will stream live and exclusively in the United States at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with undercard action set for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Also in action will be middleweight contender Esquiva Falcao (20-0, 14 KOs), who will face Jonathan Tavira (16-5, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Diaz and Ito crossed paths for the first time Thursday at the final press conference. This is what they, and many of the other fighters on Saturday’s card, had to say.

Christopher Diaz

“I never expected to be at this point in my career. I had my pro debut in 2013, and I didn’t even know that I was going to get to 10-0, 20-0. And I never expected to be fighting for a world title. But my hard work every day, my anger, my passion for this sport, made me be here for this opportunity. I think nobody is going to take that out of me, and I feel so good. It’s a moment. It’s one more fight. I know Ito is a great fighter. I’ve been working for 15 years to now for this opportunity.”