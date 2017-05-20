Citi Field Saturday: Amazins Lead Angels [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After seven innings of Saturday Night Baseball from Citi Field, the New York Mets are struggling to hold on to their 4-2 lead against the Los Angeles Angels. For whatever the reason, I’ve continued to refer the Angels as “Angles” all night.

Fortunately for me, I’ve caught me myself. Or have I? With what I hope is less than three innings left in the game, the Amazins have had a magnificent evening of baseball of where they’ve set a couple of team and individual records.

Managing his 1,013th game of the season, Mets manager Terry Collins passed Davey Johnson as the franchise leader in games managed. Mets shortstop hit his 2,000th and 2,001st MLB career hits. To top it all off, the Amazin Michael Conforto continues to demonstrate why he’s emerging as the team’s total package.

For moment, Conforto is in a zone of his own. Walk him, he’ll score on you. Hit the ball his way with bases loaded and he’ll prevent the run being scored by rifling the ball to the catcher. Choose to finally throw at Conforto and he’ll hit a double off you.

So what is my purpose of covering the New York Mets this season? In my opinion, the coverage in baseball as well as in many other sports has become too technical and quote driven. While I see the importance in both variables, I’m taking a different route. To answer my own question, my purpose here at Citi Field is to capture the beauty and grit before, during, and after the game. Through my photos and words, everything will fall into place.

With that said, enjoy my photos…