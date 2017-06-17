Citi-Field Is Truly A Field Beyond Baseball • Latino Sports

You might think that a stadium is all about baseball, but in the case of Citi-Field I would differ. I recently decided to just walk around the stadium, something I rarely do. As head of Latino Sports I’m interested in covering the games and following up on our Latino Sports reporters and photographers. When I visit stadiums I go directly to the Press Gate and spend all of my time in the confines of the stadium.

Last week when the temperatures were up in the 90’s I went to Citi-Field and had some extra time before batting practice and decided to remain outside to enjoy some of the great weather. As I walked around the stadium and sat on a bench I forgot that I was at a baseball stadium and felt as If I was in a park. Though the stadium is actually part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one forgets this unless one takes the time to appreciate the numerous flower beds, benches and ample space to appreciate the grass and trees that surround the stadium opposite the parking lots.

So next time your heading off to Citi-Field, take the time to appreciate the excellent arrangement of flower beds at different parts of the stadium, sit on one of the many benches and just appreciate what’s outside this very fan friendly stadium appropriately named, Citi-Field.