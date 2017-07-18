Citi Field's Unsung Heroes For The Season • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After seven innings of baseball between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, the Amazins are losing 5-0 to the Redbirds. With 29,964 spectators in attendance at Citi Field, the chatter is loud and yet inaudible.

Outside of the cheers and groans, I’m unable to decipher majority of the comments uttered at this very moment. If you’re a firm believer of fans expressing their displeasure, then you’ll enjoy the sea of fans who are getting up and making their way out of the ballpark as they slowly walk up their designated aisle. What are the Mets fighting for?

Currently playing their 91st game of the 2017 season of Major League Baseball, the Amazins have been consistent in having their flow disrupted throughout the season. With baseball being the big business that it is today, how do you convince people to invest their disposable income on a franchise that has underachieved all season?

To be honest, I don’t know. What I do know is that this is my 70th Mets/Yanks game of the season. Regardless of either team’s record, I’m enjoying my time in The Show. While the play on the field has been unbearable to watch, the real magic of the game is behind the scenes. In my opinion, the club’s unsung heroes this season have been their interns.

Working hard and smiling, these young individuals dressed so well remind many of us in the press box how young and ambitious we were at their age. From making copies to helping run the press conference, they do it all. For today, they’re living the life many would be envious off. Tomorrow, they will be embracing a life of unexpected twists.

Game Summary: Tuesday, July 18, 2017