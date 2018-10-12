Clemente Honored By Google • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: I woke up this morning to several beeps from my cell phone. It was not my alarm, but from several of my friends who were sending me text and email messages informing me of a Roberto Clemente image on today’s Google page.

I immediately open up Google page and sure enough there was a beautiful caricature image of Roberto Clemente. You have to give Google credit because it was not just an image of Clemente, but they had a correct image of the island nation Puerto Rico including the two municipalities smaller islands of Viéquez and Culebra. Almost every image that is usually displayed on the island of Puerto Rico very rarely has the two smaller island municipalities. In addition, Google also included the Puerto Rican flag the one symbol that unites and touches the emotions of all Puerto Ricans from the island and in the Diaspora.

We are still in the middle of Hispanic Heritage month, so perhaps that is the reason. We reached out to Google to try and hear from them as to what motivated them to put up Clemente’s image today, October 12th, 2018. Unfortunately, we never heard back from them so we just have to say Thank You to Google for posting his image and helping to bring so many smiles to Puerto Ricans everywhere.

The following are some significant dates that are close:

October 9, 1952: Clemente signs with the Santurce Crabbers of the Puerto Rican winter league for $5,000.

1953: The Brooklyn Dodgers, who broke baseball’s color barrier with Jackie Robinson, sign Clemente for $10,000.

October 17, 1971: The Pittsburgh Pirates win the World Series against heavy favorites, the Baltimore Orioles. Clemente hits safely in all seven games, including a pivotal home run in Game 7. He is named the World Series Most Valuable Player.