Clemente Remembered In Some Bronx Schools • Latino Sports

As part of our annual 21 Days of Clemente, we invite any Bronx school to encourage their students to write a composition, or any artistic piece on Roberto Clemente. Every student that does so will be eligible to receive recognition and surprise gifts from either the NY Yankees, and, or the NY Mets.

One such school that participated this year was PS 25 in the South Bronx. The following is a report from the school.

At P.S. 25 in the South Bronx, there is a special program called Horizon. This program and teachers are dedicated to working with students with Autism. In the 4th grade Horizon program, Mr. Michael Cronin and Ms. Ashley Hernandez have been working with students discussing the incredible life and lasting impact of Roberto Clemente. Students are learning and discussing not only what an incredible baseball player that Clemente was, but perhaps more importantly how amazing of an individual he was and what he did and to this day still does mean and represent to Latino culture. After learning and discussing the life of Clemente, as well as his lasting legacy to this day, students were asked to write what Roberto Clemente means to them and why they believe he was such a special person. We would like to thank Mr. Julio Pabón for introducing our school and class to the 21 Days of Clemente program. This has been an incredible learning experience and reflection for our class as a whole, including us as teachers, particularly in this time of giving.