 Clemente Remembered In Some Bronx Schools • Latino Sports

Baseball

Clemente Remembered In Some Bronx Schools

By

on

As part of our annual 21 Days of Clemente, we invite any Bronx school to encourage their students to write a composition, or any artistic piece on Roberto Clemente. Every student that does so will be eligible to receive recognition and surprise gifts from either the NY Yankees, and, or the NY Mets.

One of the compositions that students wrote honoring Clemente. (Photo LSV)

One of the compositions that students wrote honoring Clemente. (Photo LSV)

One such school that participated this year was PS 25 in the South Bronx. The following is a report from the school.

At P.S. 25 in the South Bronx, there is a special program called Horizon. This program and teachers are dedicated to working with students with Autism. In the 4th grade Horizon program, Mr. Michael Cronin and Ms. Ashley Hernandez have been working with students discussing the incredible life and lasting impact of Roberto Clemente. Students are learning and discussing not only what an incredible baseball player that Clemente was, but perhaps more importantly how amazing of an individual he was and what he did and to this day still does mean and represent to Latino culture. After learning and discussing the life of Clemente, as well as his lasting legacy to this day, students were asked to write what Roberto Clemente means to them and why they believe he was such a special person. We would like to thank Mr. Julio Pabón for introducing our school and class to the 21 Days of Clemente program. This has been an incredible learning experience and reflection for our class as a whole, including us as teachers, particularly in this time of giving.

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.