Cleveland Indians defeated the San Diego Padres [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – As stated on his website, FrankHyatt.com,

Frank Hyatt has been photographing sports for over 25 years. During that time he has covered youth, college, minor league and professional events, including World Championship Boxing bouts, NBA Playoffs, NCAA Football and Basketball games, PGA Tour, National Football League, Major League Baseball, NHL Playoffs and NASCAR.

His images have appeared in Cleveland, Ohio area newspapers and magazines, as well as websites like CollegeFootballInsiders.com, 247Sports.com, NFLDraftBible.com, College2Pro.com, AllMediaNY.com & LatinoSports.com.

With that said, enjoy Frank’s photos from Thursday night at Progress Field as he covered the Cleveland Indians 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres.