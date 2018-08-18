Cleveland Indians Edge Baltimore Orioles [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – It’s Saturday afternoon and I’m currently at Yankee Stadium reviewing and editing the photos our photographers Frank Hyatt and Dustin Livesay sent me over the past few days. While the New York Yankees currently lead the Toronto Blue Jays by a 3-0 score in the third inning, enjoy Frank’s photos from Thursday night at Progressive Field as he covered the Cleveland Indians 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Cleveland Indians Edge Baltimore Orioles [Photos]
