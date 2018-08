Bronx, NY – After six innings of rainy and windy Sunday Baseball at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees lead the Toronto Blue Jays by a 10-2 score. With the strong possibility of a cold coming my way, I’ve reviewed Dustin Livesay’s photos from Progressive Field where he covered the Cleveland Indians retirement ceremony of Baseball Hall Of Famer Jim Thome’s number 25. Stay dry and enjoy the photos!