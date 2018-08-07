Cleveland Indians Shutout The Minnesota Twins • Latino Sports

New York, NY – In our effort to showcase the talent of our Photographers who contribute to LatinoSports.com, we’ve made a strong commitment to produce photo journals in their honor, hardwork, and dedication.

Thanks to the recommendation of our photographer Frank Hyatt who along with the approval of our Photo Editor Bill Menzel, we’re pleased to introduce our newest photographer, Dustin Livesay. With that said, here’s his photos from Progressive Field as the Minnesota Twins were shutout 10-0 by the Cleveland Indians.