Cleveland's On A Roll, Latino Players Steer The Way • Latino Sports

Credit: Frank Hyatt/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – While most fans in New York are focused on our local teams, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, there is some very interesting and exciting baseball taking place around the league, like the Cleveland Indians winning 17 consecutive games and many in some dramatic fashion.

If you’re Puerto Rican, or Latino there is even more interest to follow Cleveland games as you have to admire how players like Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor (2016 LatinoMVP winner), Colombian Giovanny Urshela, Cuban Yandy Diaz, Venezuelan Carlos Carrasco and Dominican Carlos Santana are just a few of the young Cleveland players that have contributed offensively and defensively to making this a historic season.

What’s also interesting is that the Indians have one of the Latino dominant teams in baseball with 15 Latinos in their starting 40 man roster. Any Latino who follows baseball has to be impressed with those numbers.

No doubt that these young players are hungry to return to the World Series stage to perhaps this time walk away with the championship trophy. Though that is still away’s off, their games right now are some of the most exciting to watch.

Check these videos out: TRIBEWIN17