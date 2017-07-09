The Clint Frazier Walk-Off Home Run Show [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Saturday afternoon, Latino Sports photographer was at Yankee Stadium covering the New York Yankees dramatic 5-3 win over the NL Central leaders, the Milwaukee Brewers. Saturday’s hero was rookie Clint Frazier.

In the bottom of the ninth inning with two runners on base, Frazier lived the dream many of us had as children and that’s hit a walk-off home run to end a game. Enjoy the photos…

Yankees Notes: LF Clint Frazier (3-for-4, 1R, 1 triple, 1HR, 4RBI) hit his first career “walk-off” hit and home run, a three-run shot with one out in the ninth…set a career high in hits and RBI…had been 1-for-12 in his previous 4G…recorded the Yankees’ first hit of the day with a two-out single in the fifth and added an RBI triple in the seventh…five of his six career hits are XBH (1 double, 2 triples, 2HR)…his fifth-inning single completed the cycle over his first four career hits.